Celebrate the hard work of occupational therapists this month

CANADA, October 4 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – Premier Blaine Higgs has declared October as Occupational Therapy Month.

“This month we are recognizing the important work being done by the many occupational therapists across our province,” said Higgs. “Their contributions to our health-care system are vital. We want to take this opportunity to thank them for their dedicated service and for the difference they are making in the lives of New Brunswickers.”

Occupational therapy is a regulated profession concerned with promoting health and well-being by enabling people of all ages and abilities to overcome obstacles and participate in activities. Many New Brunswickers depend upon their services.

“Every October we celebrate Occupational Therapy Month to recognize the important work occupational therapists perform in helping New Brunswickers of all ages overcome challenges to achieve their full potential with the activities of daily living that are important to them – be it at home, school, work, or in the community,” said Lilli Ju Lin, president of the New Brunswick Association of Occupational Therapists. “Occupational therapists play a critical role in primary care and interdisciplinary health-care teams in addressing the needs of New Brunswickers through practical, innovative, problem-solving, and client-centred approaches.”

The association is the professional and regulatory organization for occupational therapists in the province. It works to advance high-quality occupational therapy practice in the interest of public protection and to represent occupational therapists by advancing standards of education and practice and shaping health-care policy.

 

04-10-22

