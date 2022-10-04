October Proclaimed as Disability Employment Awareness Month

CANADA, October 4 - Released on October 4, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan, in partnership with the Saskatchewan Association of Rehabilitation Centres (SARC), is proud to proclaim October as Disability Employment Awareness Month (DEAM).

"Everyone benefits from embracing equity, diversity, and inclusion in the workplace," Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "Promoting awareness of disabilities in the workplace benefits employees and employers alike as we ensure those who want to work have a place in Saskatchewan's workforce."

DEAM is an opportunity to celebrate the strength and diversity of Saskatchewan people, including those living with disabilities who are making meaningful contributions to our local businesses and communities. It is also a time to highlight the importance of inclusiveness in our workforce.

"Every year, we see more and more employers recognize the economic benefits of hiring people experiencing disability as they diversify their workforce and access a previously untapped pool of skilled workers," SARC Executive Director Amy McNeil said. "Inclusive employers throughout Saskatchewan understand that hiring people experiencing disability is good for business, good for their community and good for the economy."

Over the course of the month, the Ministry of Immigration and Career Training, along with SARC, will profile several employment services, bringing awareness to the many and varied benefits of inclusive hiring.

On October 13, SARC will host "It Pays To Be Inclusive", an in-person and online employer engagement event, providing opportunities to learn from those who have created inclusive workplace cultures and the benefits they experienced. For more information on this event, please visit https://www.sarclearningcentral.ca/event/employer-engagement-event-2/.

The ministry is committed to helping all Saskatchewan people realize their full employment potential by offering career planning and employment services. Residents interested in available programs and services may contact the ministry at 1-833-613-0485 or careerservices@gov.sk.ca.

To learn more about inclusive employment, visit EmployLink at www.employlink.ca. This website provides information on the economic and other benefits of hiring people experiencing disability.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Sam SasseImmigration and Career TrainingReginaPhone: 306-530-6917Email: sam.sasse@gov.sk.ca