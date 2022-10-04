Book Your Flu Shot Appointment Now

CANADA, October 4 - Released on October 4, 2022

Saskatchewan residents can now begin booking their influenza vaccinations at clinics that will begin next week. Starting October 11, flu shots will be administered at public health clinics, local pharmacies and some physician and nurse practitioner offices.

"Getting your flu shot is a simple thing you can do to stay healthy and prevent transmission to friends and family - especially those most at risk for severe outcomes," Saskatchewan's Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said.

Residents will have the convenience of booking and receiving their flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same appointment again this year. All vaccinations are voluntary. Being up-to-date on your COVID-19 booster doses is the best way to limit COVID-19 transmission rates this fall and winter.

Children aged six months to five years can only be immunized at a SHA public flu clinic, public health office or by a physician or nurse practitioner. Only select physicians' offices offer influenza and/or COVID-19 vaccines.

This year, all residents 65 years of age and older are eligible to receive the Fluzone High-Dose influenza vaccine. Previously, this vaccine was only provided to residents in long-term care and personal care homes.

"Helping older adults maintain their health and wellness is a priority for our government," Mental Health and Addictions, Seniors and Rural and Remote Health Minister Everett Hindley said. "We're investing more than $4 million this year to expand access to free high-dose flu shots to all seniors in Saskatchewan."

Also new this year, residents will have the option of booking vaccinations for the entire family in one appointment through the SHA's online booking tool available at www.4flu.ca. Individual and group bookings can also be made by telephone at 1-833-SASKVAX (1-833-727-5829).

Participating Saskatchewan pharmacies will once again have influenza vaccinations available free of charge to any eligible resident of the province five years of age and older. Residents can also receive the COVID-19 vaccine at participating pharmacies at the same time.

For further information on influenza symptoms and when to seek care, call HealthLine 811 or visit www.4flu.ca.

