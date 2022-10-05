Aerospace and Defense Industry Opportunities in AustraliaOct06

Join Idaho Commerce on October 6 from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. for a roundtable discussion with Nick Nichles, the Consul-General in San Francisco, to understand the current Australian market in international trade.

He will discuss a brief overview of the Australian market and opportunities in the Aerospace and Defense industry and will be able to answer how the consulate office would be of assistance to Idaho companies breaking into the Australian market or expanding into it. There will be an opportunity for a short Q&A afterward.

Nick Nichles is the Consul-General and Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner in San Francisco. In addition to the consular function, the San Francisco Consulate is responsible for supporting the growth of two-way trade and investment between the US West Coast and Australia.

Nick joined Austrade in 2012 and prior to his appointment in San Francisco was Austrade’s Chief Operating Officer. Before joining Austrade, he was the CEO of NSW Lotteries Corporation and led the state-owned corporation through privatization and its eventual sale to Tatts Group. Nick has also held C-level commercial and marketing roles at McDonalds Australia and Foxtel.

The roundtable will be held in-person and over Zoom on Thursday, October 6th, 2022, 2:00-3:00 p.m., MDT. Please email RSVP to Thomas Morrison at Idaho Commerce who will send you a calendar invite with location or Zoom link upon request.