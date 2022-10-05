Submit Release
Enter Capital advised Solvd and Zebrunner on a transaction with Siguler Guff (former investor in EPAM and GlobalLogic)

Andrew Ponomar, Elena Nosova, and Enter Capital served as exclusive M&A advisors to Solvd (US) and Zebrunner on a majority investment from Siguler Guff (US)

Enter Capital has done a tremendous job for Solvd in finding a strategic investor taking into account the vision of all Founders of the Company”
— Alex Khursevich, CEO of Solvd
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solvd provides technology services to leading US technology companies and Fortune 500 clients, key areas of expertise are software engineering, test automation, and DevOps.

The business will serve as a platform for acquisitions in the technology services space with a focus on new domain expertise and geographical expansion. Current delivery centers are operating in the US, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Poland, Georgia, and Ukraine.

Founders of Solvd will continue managing the company with the goal of strengthening the business by hiring top industry professionals for multiple senior roles. Drew Guff (former Director of EPAM Systems, NYSE: EPAM and GlobalLogic) and Shaun Khubchandani from Siguler Guff have joined Solvd’s Board of Directors.

The Enter Capital team began advising the Board of Directors of Solvd regarding strategic initiatives in 2019. Later in 2021, Solvd engaged Enter Capital to identify a partner with expertise and vision in successfully growing companies over a short time horizon.

Alex Khursevich, the CEO of Solvd remarked on the cooperation with Enter Capital: “Enter Capital has done a tremendous job for Solvd in finding a strategic investor taking into account the vision of all Founders of the Company. The Enter Capital team was professional and responsive throughout the entire period of cooperation. They helped develop the right negotiation approach and showed the high potential of the business. The successful closing of the transaction with Siguler Guff is the result of more than a year of cooperation between Solvd and Enter Capital.”

Shaun Khubchandani, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Siguler Guff added: “We were pleased with the role Enter Capital played in getting the transaction across the finish line despite a very challenging environment for private technology transactions. They were commercial and extremely collaborative which struck a good balance between us (Siguler Guff) and the seller group.”

Andrew Ponomar, the CEO of Enter Capital: “We are glad that the Enter Capital team contributed to the launching of this incredible partnership between such talented entrepreneurs and an investment firm with impressive domain expertise in the technology services space. We are excited to continue our cooperation with Solvd on future strategic initiatives.”

Christopher Wang, Esq and Femida.us served as legal advisors to the Solvd. EY provided buy-side tax and financial advice and Morgan Lewis served as legal advisors to Siguler Guff.

This transaction represents Enter Capital’s third sell-side transaction closed in the technology services space since Q1 2021. Read more about Enter Capital's featured exclusive M&A advisory roles in the segment:
Sale of SFL (US HQ, European R&D) to DataArt (backed by FTV Capital)
Sale of 5518 Studios (US HQ, European R&D) to PTW (3657:Tokyo)
Sale of Sperasoft Inc (US HQ, European R&D) to Keywords Studios (LSE:KWS)

