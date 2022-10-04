State accepting applicants for remaining $8.5 million in Law Enforcement Recruitment Fund

Applications sought following successful delivery of $40 million to fund more than 300 new officers around the state

SANTA FE – After delivering more than $40 million last month to 29 law enforcement departments, Gov. Lujan Grisham announced today that the state is seeking additional applicants for the remaining $8.5 million in funding available.

“This critical funding has already enabled law enforcement agencies from every corner of the state to hire more than 300 new officers. That’s going to make a big difference in improving public safety in our state,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “We will be reaching out to every agency that did not apply through the first round to invite every community to apply for this critical funding.”

The 2022 Omnibus Crime Bill signed by Gov. Lujan Grisham appropriated $50 million toward New Mexico law enforcement agencies to recruit additional law enforcement officers.

Departments interested in receiving funding should contact dps-survey@state.nm.us by Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Agencies who have already received funding through the first round are not eligible.

The officer recruitment funding follows Gov. Lujan Grisham delivering 16% raises for New Mexico State Police Officers earlier this year. Over the course of her administration, the governor has dedicated $339 million toward public safety capital outlay funding – more than twice the amount appropriated in the previous eight years. In addition, the Lujan Grisham administration announced earlier this summer that the Department of Workforce Solutions is funding training and equipment costs for 100 new officers throughout the state at no cost to local departments.