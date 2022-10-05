John W Buckner Youth Initiative -O.H.O.W Non-Profit organization 2022 Scholarship Weekend Oct 7th-9th in Chicago, IL
Our Hands worth strives to emulate our youth in service, education, talent, and community during JWBYI Scholarship weekend.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John W Buckner Youth Initiative -Our Hands our worth non-Profit organization Hosts Annual Scholarship Weekend Oct 7th-9th, 2022 throughout various community locations in Chicago, IL.
— Lady L Buckner-CEO
John W Buckner Youth Initiative- Our Hands Our Worth a Chicago based Non-profit organization Hosts its annual Scholarship weekend Friday Oct 7th,2022- Sunday Oct 9th,2022. Join as they Welcome the city of Chicago communities to come out in support of our Chicago youth.
The JWBYI Non- profit opened its doors in 2019.They have since provided Chicago youth with free programs and fundraisers that vary from horticulture weekends, savings account drives, youth financial literacy workshops, cookoffs, mental health awareness initiative and many more educational opportunities that may otherwise be unaffordable. All the while looking to service a variety of community needs holding true to the initiatives core values of education, philanthropy and community. This fiscal year of 2021-2022 John W Buckner Youth Initiative doubled their efforts coordinating 20 programs. As a whole they are currently servings 11 Communities in Chicago including (Auburn Gresham, Beverly, Brainerd, Englewood, Grand Boulevard, Hyde Park, North Center, Washington Heights, West Lawn, West Town and Woodlawn).
This 2022 Scholarship Weekend will provide three youth with scholarships in music, culinary and horticulture. “Our Hands worth strives to emulate our youth in service, education, talent, and community during JWBYI Scholarship weekend.” Lady L Buckner-CEO. To get involved or make donations and show support please see This “Scholarships Weekend” Itinerary Below.
Scholarship Weekend kickoff Friday October 7, 2022 Strengthen Our Voice Poetry Showcase Studio 15, 2141 W 95th St, Chicago IL 60643 7pm-9pm Hosted by Mashavu. Poetry by Lady L Buckner, Ms.Toy, Lola Writes and Killa. Tickets: $20
Scholarship Weekend Saturday October 8, 2022 Top Chef Competition. Mt Hermon Missionary Baptist Church 7848 S Normal Ave, Chicago, IL 60620 11am-3pm Hosted By L. Chef’s AARON’s FOF BBQ, Jalen Diamond, PowerCircle and Chef Dewan Frazier will compete for title of Top Chef. Tickets: $20
Scholarship Weekend Saturday October 8, 2022 Scholarship Saturday Brainerd Library 1350 W 89th St, Chicago, IL 60620 3pm-4:30pm Hosted by Bishop Jeff Holliday. Admission limited to scholarship recipient’s family and friends.
Scholarship Weekend Finale Sunday October 9, 2022 Legend of the Fall Premiere RMH Lifestyle 1804-06 West 103rd Street Chicago, IL 60643. Iata Fall Fashion Release and Comic Stylings of Mo Good and Joy Gamby. Vibes DJ PAT XKL and Lil Fires Kitchen catering. Tickets: $40
Ticket Trio Bundle all 3 ticketed events for $60
For more information visit www.johnwbuckneryouthinitiative.com
For more information, press only:
Ceiba Chavez Sr. Publicist
305-988-4345
PRandArtsAgency@Gmail.com
Lady L Buckner
John W Buckner Youth Initiative Our Hands Our Worth ORG
