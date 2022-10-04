Councilor Lara recognized Darra Slagle and her work at Rose’s Bounty food pantry.

Congregants at the Stratford Street United Church in West Roxbury opened the Rose’s Bounty food pantry in 2016. Rose’s Bounty has grown rapidly since it first opened and now serves over 2,000 individuals every month through its six programs, which include their on-site food pantry, two off-site pop-up food pantries, and two programs which deliver food to the homes of disabled veterans and newly settled previously homeless veterans, and other elderly and homebound members of our community living with food insecurity.

“This work is made possible by a team of dedicated volunteers and the hard work of a single staff member, Darra Slagle,” said Councilor Lara. She continued, “On behalf of myself and my City Council colleagues I am honored to present Darra with a citation in recognition of her compassionate leadership as the director of Rose's Bounty Food Pantry, and for her tireless and ever-expanding advocacy on behalf of those facing food insecurity in our city.”