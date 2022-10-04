Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,637 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 260,514 in the last 365 days.

Rose's Bounty

Councilor Lara recognized Darra Slagle and her work at Rose’s Bounty food pantry.

Congregants at the Stratford Street United Church in West Roxbury opened the Rose’s Bounty food pantry in 2016. Rose’s Bounty has grown rapidly since it first opened and now serves over 2,000 individuals every month through its six programs, which include their on-site food pantry, two off-site pop-up food pantries, and two programs which deliver food to the homes of disabled veterans and newly settled previously homeless veterans, and other elderly and homebound members of our community living with food insecurity.

“This work is made possible by a team of dedicated volunteers and the hard work of a single staff member, Darra Slagle,” said Councilor Lara. She continued, “On behalf of myself and my City Council colleagues I am honored to present Darra with a citation in recognition of her  compassionate leadership as the director of Rose's Bounty Food Pantry, and for her tireless and ever-expanding advocacy on behalf of those facing food insecurity in our city.” 

You just read:

Rose's Bounty

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.