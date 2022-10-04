Every year, National Hispanic Heritage Month is observed from September 15th to October 15th to recognize the immense contributions that Hispanic and Latino Americans bring to our city and country and celebrate their rich cultures and histories.

According to the 2020 Census, there are over 62 million Hispanic and Latino Americans here in the United States. In Massachusetts they make up 12.8% of the state’s population, and in Boston they comprise 19.5% of the population.

Hispanic and Latino Americans contribute significantly to the City of Boston. Small businesses, laborers, teachers, police officers, restaurants and Elected Officials make up an indispensable part of our city’s workforce, keep our city and economy running, and have helped our city grow strong.

The Council adopted a resolution celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month, paying tribute to the Hispanic and Latino community in Boston.