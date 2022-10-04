The Council adopted a resolution recognizing the contribution of Human Services Workers in Boston and across the Commonwealth.

The human services workforce is dedicated to enhancing the well-being of others and meeting the basic needs of all people, especially those with the greatest needs in our society. Human services workers serve and support individuals of all ages with intellectual or physical disabilities, people struggling with mental health and substance use disorders, and people who need support securing housing and economic benefits.

There are 150,000 human services workers in Massachusetts who provide critical care, services, and support to hundreds of thousands of residents each year. The human services workforce is among the fastest growing sectors in the Massachusetts economy, accounting for one third of all jobs created in Massachusetts from 2006-2016.

This year, Human Services Awareness Week is celebrated from October 2nd to October 8th.