Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,637 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 260,467 in the last 365 days.

Traffic Advisory for October 8 and October 9, 2022

Events happening in the City of Boston this week will bring some parking restrictions and street closures.

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on their website and information on the MBTA may be found online. For a faster return trip, the MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket. Walking is also a great way to move around.

BOSTON 10K FOR WOMEN – Saturday, October 8, 2022

“Tow Zone No Stopping Boston Police Special Event Friday & Saturday” signs on the following street:

  • Beacon Street, South side (Boston Public Garden side), from Charles Street to opposite Brimmer Street

“Tow Zone No Stopping Boston Police Special Event Saturday” signs on the following streets:

  • Beacon Street, Both sides, from Charles Street to Clarendon Street, excluding the section of Beacon Street referenced above (Charles Street to Brimmer Street, Public Garden side).
  • Boylston Street, North side (Public Garden side), from Arlington Street to Charles Street.
  • Charles Street, Both sides, from Boylston Street to Beacon Street.
DOUBLE TEN PARADE - Saturday, October 8, 2022

“Tow Zone No Stopping Boston Police Special Event Saturday” signs on the following streets:

  • Beach Street, Both sides, from Hudson Street to Tyler Street
  • Hudson Street, Both sides, from Kneeland Street to Beach Street

You just read:

Traffic Advisory for October 8 and October 9, 2022

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.