Indictments in 2021 Officer-Involved Shooting

RIPLEY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of at least two individuals linked to an officer-involved shooting in Ripley in 2021.

At the request of 25th Judicial District Attorney General Mark Davidson, TBI agents began investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the 300 block of Stardust Drive on February 21, 2021. During the investigation, it was determined occupants in two vehicles exchanged gunfire along Jefferson Street, resulting in a Ripley police officer’s patrol unit being struck. The officer was on routine patrol at the time. He was not injured.

On Monday, a Lauderdale County grand jury returned indictments charging individuals in each of the vehicles, Demarco Taylor (11/13/02) of Jackson, and Chrishun Taylor (DOB: 4/8/02) of Lauderdale County, with various counts. Each was booked into the Lauderdale County Jail today. Demarco Taylor is charged with Felony Reckless Endangerment, Felony Possession of a Deadly Weapon, Evading Arrest, and Felony Evading Arrest – Endangering Others. His bond is set at $150,000. Chrishun Taylor is charged with Felony Reckless Endangerment, Felony Possession of a Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Assault, and Tampering with Evidence. His bond is set at $250,000.

D. Taylor C. Taylor