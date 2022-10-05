Attorney General Ford Announces Sentencing of Behavioral Health Provider and its Owner for Medicaid (1)

~~~

Provider ordered to pay more than $700,000 in restitution, costs, and penalties





Las Vegas, NV – Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced that Brooks

Behavioral Health Center LLC and its owner, Devin James Anthony Brooks, 36, of Las Vegas,

were sentenced for Medicaid fraud committed between March 2018 and January 2019.

Eighth Judicial District Court Judge Carli Kierny adjudicated Brooks Behavioral Health LLC guilty

of one count of Submitting False Claims: Medicaid Fraud, a category D felony, and ordered the

company to pay $600,000 in restitution. Brooks was found guilty of Intentional Failure to Maintain

Records and was sentenced to 364 days in the Clark County Detention Center, suspended,

placed on probation, and ordered to pay $100,000 in costs and penalties.

“Committing Medicaid fraud deprives the most vulnerable individuals in our community of vital

health care services,” said AG Ford. “My office continues to vigorously pursue and prosecute

those who seek to gain financially by exploiting Nevadans.”

The investigation of this case began after the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU) received

information from Nevada Medicaid’s Surveillance and Utilization Review Unit regarding Brooks

Behavioral Health Center LLC and its owner, Brooks. The complaint indicated that Brooks and

his company were submitting claims to Medicaid alleging that service providers were rendering

multiple services to multiple Medicaid recipients in different locations at the same times and on

the same days. The investigation ultimately revealed that Brooks and his company were billing

excessively for services that were never provided to Medicaid recipients, and Brooks failed to

maintain requisite records to support the services that may have been provided.

The MFCU investigates and prosecutes financial fraud by those providing healthcare services or

goods to Medicaid patients. The MFCU also investigates and prosecutes instances of elder abuse or

neglect. The Nevada MFCU receives 75% of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human

Services under a grant award. The remaining 25% is funded by the State of Nevada, MFCU. Anyone

wishing to report suspicions regarding any of these concerns may contact the MFCU at 702-486-3420

or 775-684-1100.

This case was investigated by the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and is being

prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Behnaz Salimian Molina.

To file a complaint with the Office of the Nevada Attorney General, click here.