Attorney General Ford Announces Sentencing of Behavioral Health Provider and its Owner for Medicaid Fraud

Provider ordered to pay more than $ 50,000 in restitution, costs, and penalties

 

Las Vegas, NV – Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced that Forevermore Behavioral 

Health L.L.C. and its owner, Shanna Marie Mayer, 44, of Reno, were sentenced for Medicaid fraud 

committed between April 2018 and August 2019.

 

Judge Derek Dreiling adjudicated Forevermore Behavioral Health L.L.C. guilty of two counts of 

Submitting False Claims: Medicaid Fraud, a misdemeanor, and ordered the company to pay

$300,000 in restitution. Mayer was found guilty of Submitting False Claims: Medicaid Fraud, a 

misdemeanor and was ordered to pay $50,000 in costs and penalties.

 

The investigation of this case began after the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU) received 

information from Nevada Medicaid’s Surveillance and Utilization Review Unit regarding Forevermore 

Behavioral Health L.L.C. and its owner, Mayer. The complaint indicated that Mayer and her company 

were submitting claims to Medicaid alleging that service providers were rendering more than 24 

hours of service to Medicaid recipients in a single day. The investigation ultimately revealed that 

Mayer and her company were billing excessively for services that were never provided to Medicaid 

recipients, and Mayer failed to maintain requisite records to support the services that may have 

been provided. Additionally, the investigation found that Mayer used falsified degrees that she 

purchased online in order to qualify as a Medicaid servicing provider.

 

The MFCU investigates and prosecutes financial fraud by those providing healthcare services or 

goods to Medicaid patients. The MFCU also investigates and prosecutes instances of elder abuse or 

neglect. The Nevada MFCU receives 75% of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human 

Services under a grant award. The remaining 25% is funded by the State of Nevada, MFCU. Anyone 

wishing to report suspicions regarding any of these concerns may

contact the MFCU at 702-486-3420 or 775-684-1100.

 

This case was investigated by the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and is being

prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Behnaz Salimian Molina.

 

To file a complaint with the Office of the Nevada Attorney General, click here.

