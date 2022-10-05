Medical Flexible Packaging Market Size, Report 2022-2027 | Industry Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast

The global medical flexible packaging market size reached US$ 24.32 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 37.13 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.10% during 2022-2027

Medical Flexible Packaging Market Overview

The latest research study “Medical Flexible Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global medical flexible packaging market size reached US$ 24.32 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 37.13 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.10% during 2022-2027.

Flexible packaging protects products from ultraviolet (UV) rays, mold, moisture, dust, and other environmental contaminants while extending their shelf life and maintaining quality. It is made using various materials, such as plastics, foil, and papers, and is widely available in the form of bags, pouches, seals, wraps, lids, labels, high-barrier films, etc. Medical flexible packaging requires less base material, which minimizes production time and energy consumption, as compared to the rigid one. It is easy to dispose of, lightweight, and needs less raw material during manufacturing. As a result, medical flexible packaging finds widespread applications in pharmaceutical and implant production, contract packing, etc.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request a PDF Sample Copy for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/medical-flexible-packaging-market/requestsample

Medical Flexible Packaging Market Trends and Drivers:

The escalating need for reducing the overall product weight among pharmaceutical manufacturers is primarily driving the medical flexible packaging market. Besides this, the elevating requirement for disposable healthcare devices to minimize the risk of surgical site infections and cross-contamination in patients is further augmenting the market growth.

Moreover, the increasing environmental concerns and medical issues among the masses, owing to the collection of non-biodegradable wastes across countries, are also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the rising advancements in extrusion technology are acting as significant growth-inducing factors.

Furthermore, the growing popularity of biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) and polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC) barrier films is anticipated to propel the medical flexible packaging market over the forecasted period.

Medical Flexible Packaging Market Report Scope Report Coverage Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 24.32 Billion Market forecast in 2027 US$ 37.13 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 7.10% from 2022 to 2027 Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2016-2021 Forecast period 2022-2027 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Material, Product and End user Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Amcor plc, Becton Dickinson and Company, Berry Global Inc., Catalent Inc., CCL Industries Inc., Coveris, Huhtamäki Oyj, Mondi plc, Sealed Air Corporation, Sonoco Products Company, WestRock Company and Winpak Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Report Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Material:

Plastics

Polyvinyl Chloride



Polypropylene



Polyethylene Terephthalate



Polyethylene



Others

Paper

Aluminum

Bioplastics

Breakup by Product:

Pouches and Bags

Seals

High Barrier Films

Wraps

Lids and Labels

Others

Breakup by End User:

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

Medical Device Manufacturing

Implant Manufacturing

Contract Packaging

Others

By Geography:

North America: (United States, Canada)



Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)



Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)



Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)



Middle East and Africa

Click here to view detailed information with table of content: https://www.imarcgroup.com/medical-flexible-packaging-market

List of Major Key Players:

The major players in the market are

Amcor plc AMCR

Becton Dickinson and Company

Berry Global Inc. BERY

Catalent Inc.

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE: CCL.B)

Coveris

Huhtamäki Oyj (HEL: HUH1V)

Mondi plc

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE)

Sonoco Products Company

WestRock Company

Winpak Ltd. WPK

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse More Industry Research Reports:

Liquid Packaging Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/liquid-packaging-market

Contract Packaging Market Analysis: https://www.imarcgroup.com/contract-packaging-market

Disposable Protective Clothing Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/disposable-protective-clothing-market

Chemical Packaging Market Forecast 2022-2027: https://www.imarcgroup.com/chemical-packaging-market

Packaged Food Market Size 2022-2027: https://www.imarcgroup.com/packaged-food-market

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Media Contact

Company Name: IMARC Group

Contact Person: Elena Anderson

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1-631-791-1145

Address:30 N Gould St Ste R

City: Sheridan

State: WY

Country: United States

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Medical Flexible Packaging Market Size, Report 2022-2027 | Industry Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast