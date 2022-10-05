Medical Flexible Packaging Market Size, Report 2022-2027 | Industry Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast
The global medical flexible packaging market size reached US$ 24.32 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 37.13 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.10% during 2022-2027
Medical Flexible Packaging Market Overview
The latest research study “Medical Flexible Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global medical flexible packaging market size reached US$ 24.32 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 37.13 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.10% during 2022-2027.
Flexible packaging protects products from ultraviolet (UV) rays, mold, moisture, dust, and other environmental contaminants while extending their shelf life and maintaining quality. It is made using various materials, such as plastics, foil, and papers, and is widely available in the form of bags, pouches, seals, wraps, lids, labels, high-barrier films, etc. Medical flexible packaging requires less base material, which minimizes production time and energy consumption, as compared to the rigid one. It is easy to dispose of, lightweight, and needs less raw material during manufacturing. As a result, medical flexible packaging finds widespread applications in pharmaceutical and implant production, contract packing, etc.
Medical Flexible Packaging Market Trends and Drivers:
The escalating need for reducing the overall product weight among pharmaceutical manufacturers is primarily driving the medical flexible packaging market. Besides this, the elevating requirement for disposable healthcare devices to minimize the risk of surgical site infections and cross-contamination in patients is further augmenting the market growth.
Moreover, the increasing environmental concerns and medical issues among the masses, owing to the collection of non-biodegradable wastes across countries, are also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the rising advancements in extrusion technology are acting as significant growth-inducing factors.
Furthermore, the growing popularity of biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) and polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC) barrier films is anticipated to propel the medical flexible packaging market over the forecasted period.
|
Medical Flexible Packaging Market Report Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Market size value in 2021
|
US$ 24.32 Billion
|
Market forecast in 2027
|
US$ 37.13 Billion
|
Growth Rate
|
CAGR of 7.10% from 2022 to 2027
|
Base year for estimation
|
2021
|
Historical data
|
2016-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2027
|
Report coverage
|
Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
|
Segments covered
|
Material, Product and End user
|
Regional scope
|
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
|
Key companies profiled
|
Amcor plc, Becton Dickinson and Company, Berry Global Inc., Catalent Inc., CCL Industries Inc., Coveris, Huhtamäki Oyj, Mondi plc, Sealed Air Corporation, Sonoco Products Company, WestRock Company and Winpak Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization preview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Report Segmentation:
The report has been segmented the market into following categories:
Breakup by Material:
- Plastics
- Polyvinyl Chloride
- Polypropylene
- Polyethylene Terephthalate
- Polyethylene
- Others
- Paper
- Aluminum
- Bioplastics
Breakup by Product:
- Pouches and Bags
- Seals
- High Barrier Films
- Wraps
- Lids and Labels
- Others
Breakup by End User:
- Pharmaceutical Manufacturing
- Medical Device Manufacturing
- Implant Manufacturing
- Contract Packaging
- Others
By Geography:
- North America: (United States, Canada)
- Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
- Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
- Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa
List of Major Key Players:
The major players in the market are
- Amcor plc AMCR
- Becton Dickinson and Company
- Berry Global Inc. BERY
- Catalent Inc.
- CCL Industries Inc. (TSE: CCL.B)
- Coveris
- Huhtamäki Oyj (HEL: HUH1V)
- Mondi plc
- Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE)
- Sonoco Products Company
- WestRock Company
- Winpak Ltd. WPK
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2016-2021)
- Market Outlook (2022- 2027)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
