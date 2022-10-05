Submit Release
Medical Flexible Packaging Market Size, Report 2022-2027 | Industry Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast

The global medical flexible packaging market size reached US$ 24.32 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 37.13 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.10% during 2022-2027

Medical Flexible Packaging Market Overview

The latest research study “Medical Flexible Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global medical flexible packaging market size reached US$ 24.32 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 37.13 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.10% during 2022-2027.

Flexible packaging protects products from ultraviolet (UV) rays, mold, moisture, dust, and other environmental contaminants while extending their shelf life and maintaining quality. It is made using various materials, such as plastics, foil, and papers, and is widely available in the form of bags, pouches, seals, wraps, lids, labels, high-barrier films, etc. Medical flexible packaging requires less base material, which minimizes production time and energy consumption, as compared to the rigid one. It is easy to dispose of, lightweight, and needs less raw material during manufacturing. As a result, medical flexible packaging finds widespread applications in pharmaceutical and implant production, contract packing, etc.  

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request a PDF Sample Copy for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/medical-flexible-packaging-market/requestsample

Medical Flexible Packaging Market Trends and Drivers: 

The escalating need for reducing the overall product weight among pharmaceutical manufacturers is primarily driving the medical flexible packaging market. Besides this, the elevating requirement for disposable healthcare devices to minimize the risk of surgical site infections and cross-contamination in patients is further augmenting the market growth.

Moreover, the increasing environmental concerns and medical issues among the masses, owing to the collection of non-biodegradable wastes across countries, are also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the rising advancements in extrusion technology are acting as significant growth-inducing factors.

Furthermore, the growing popularity of biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) and polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC) barrier films is anticipated to propel the medical flexible packaging market over the forecasted period. 

Medical Flexible Packaging Market Report Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Market size value in 2021

US$ 24.32 Billion

Market forecast in 2027

US$ 37.13 Billion

Growth Rate

CAGR of 7.10% from 2022 to 2027

Base year for estimation

2021

Historical data

2016-2021

Forecast period

2022-2027

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Segments covered

Material, Product and End user

Regional scope

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Key companies profiled

Amcor plc, Becton Dickinson and Company, Berry Global Inc., Catalent Inc., CCL Industries Inc., Coveris, Huhtamäki Oyj, Mondi plc, Sealed Air Corporation, Sonoco Products Company, WestRock Company and Winpak Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

 

Report Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Material:

  • Plastics
    • Polyvinyl Chloride
    • Polypropylene
    • Polyethylene Terephthalate
    • Polyethylene
    • Others
  • Paper
  • Aluminum
  • Bioplastics  

Breakup by Product:

  • Pouches and Bags
  • Seals
  • High Barrier Films
  • Wraps
  • Lids and Labels
  • Others  

Breakup by End User:

  • Pharmaceutical Manufacturing
  • Medical Device Manufacturing
  • Implant Manufacturing
  • Contract Packaging
  • Others

By Geography:

    • North America: (United States, Canada)
    • Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
    • Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
    • Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
    • Middle East and Africa

Click here to view detailed information with table of content: https://www.imarcgroup.com/medical-flexible-packaging-market

List of Major Key Players:

The major players in the market are 

  • Amcor plc AMCR
  • Becton Dickinson and Company
  • Berry Global Inc. BERY
  • Catalent Inc.
  • CCL Industries Inc. (TSE: CCL.B)
  • Coveris
  • Huhtamäki Oyj (HEL: HUH1V)
  • Mondi plc
  • Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE)
  • Sonoco Products Company
  • WestRock Company
  • Winpak Ltd. WPK

Key highlights of the report:

  • Market Performance (2016-2021)
  • Market Outlook (2022- 2027)
  • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
  • Market Drivers and Success Factors
  • SWOT Analysis
  • Value Chain
  • Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

