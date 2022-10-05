Ultrasonic Sensors Market Size is expected to reach at USD 13,689 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.3%, Owing to Applications over Diverse Industrial Sectors

TOKYO, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Ultrasonic Sensors Market Size accounted for USD 6,799 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 13,689 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2030.



Ultrasonic Sensors Market Statistics

Global ultrasonic sensors market revenue was worth USD 6,799 million in 2021, with a 8.3% CAGR from 2022 to 2030

North America region has captured a major revenue share of 31% in 2021

Asia-Pacific region is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9% from 2022 to 2030

By technology, retro-reflective sensor segment has contributed 40% of ultrasonic sensors market share 2021

Among type, level measurement segment is poised to witness 10% growth rate over the forecasting years

Market Ultrasonic Sensors Market Ultrasonic Sensors Market Size 2021 USD 6,799 Million Ultrasonic Sensors Market Forecast 2030 USD 13,689 Million Ultrasonic Sensors Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 8.3% Ultrasonic Sensors Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Ultrasonic Sensors Market Base Year 2021 Ultrasonic Sensors Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Technology, By Type, By End-Use, And By Geography Ultrasonic Sensors Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Balluff Inc., Ifm electronic GmbH, Banner Engineering Corp., Sick AG, Baumer, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., The Turck Group, Pepperl+Fuchs SE, and Siemens AG. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Ultrasonic Sensors Market Overview

Ultrasonic sensors are applied in a wide range of applications and sectors, including object identification, object tracking, liquid level measurement, as well as anti-collision detection. These gadgets have been modified with an ultrasonic sensor in order to use biometric embedded sensors for security purposes. Several consumer electronics manufacturers, like Samsung and Xiaomi, are using these sensors to provide fingerprint recognition, face recognition, as well as biometrics.

Ultrasonic Sensors Market Growth Factors

Growing demand for self-driving safety systems in automobiles

Rapid adoption of smart home and IoT devices in emerging regions

Proliferation of industrial robotics and automation in the manufacturing sector

Ultrasonic Sensors Market Dynamics

The growing application of ultrasonic sensors in fields such as distance measurement, object detection, as well as pallet detection, among others, is driving the ultrasonic sensor market growth. Moreover, due to the fact that these sensors suit a wide range of needs in the food and beverages industry, like material handling, treatment, as well as hygiene detection, their demand has skyrocketed.

Besides that, the increased demand for such technologies in the healthcare industry for purposes such as echo graphing and echocardiograms would boost the ultrasonic sensor market trend in the coming years. In recent decades, the increased need for technologies such as accident detection and car park assistance in automated vehicles has greatly bolstered market growth. Ultrasonic sensors detect the proximity to a nearby obstruction and help to avoid collisions. Additionally, technology companies such as Waymo LLC, Cruise LLC, and Zoox are concentrating their efforts on the development and implementation of self-driving rental cars, which bodes well for industry growth.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Ultrasonic Sensors Market Share

The epidemic of COVID-19 has had a tremendous impact on the automobile component sector. While the disease outbreak continues to disrupt Chinese exports and production plant operations across the European region, the use of robotic systems in COVID-19 detection could have a positive effect on the acceptance of these structures; automated systems assistance streamlining the process of blood collection and decrease the likelihood of infectious diseases to medical personnel. Due to shutdowns, the usage of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) for operations such as monitoring systems and crucial delivery of products has increased significantly. As a consequence, the market for ultrasonic sensors has risen dramatically. Additionally, numerous public safety agencies are stressing the usage of UAVs for sterilizing bus stops, transport hubs, or hospitals, which is boosting market expansion.

Ultrasonic Sensors Market Segmentation

The global ultrasonic sensors market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on technology, type, and end-use. By technology, the segment is separated into retro-reflective sensor, through-beam sensor, and others.

In terms of end-use, the market is further categorized into industrial, consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, aerospace & defense, and others. According to the ultrasonic sensors market forecast, the consumer electronics segment is expected to lead the market in the approaching years.

Ultrasonic Sensors Market Regional Overview

The global ultrasonic sensors market is separated into several geographic regions: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. According to the ultrasonic sensors industry analysis report, North America has historically held the highest share of the market, and this trend is expected to continue in the upcoming decades. The United States has the highest share of the market in North America, except that the Canadian market is predicted to expand faster compared to the US market.

Besides that, the Asia-Pacific is projected to show a favorable CAGR during the forecast period. Ultrasonic sensors can be found in a wide range of consumer gadgets, including cleaning robots, gaming consoles, and smartphones. As a result, the rapidly expanding consumer technology industry in the region augurs well for the development of other sectors. Moreover, several businesses in the region have received government financing for ultrasonic sensor development, including Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. & TDK Corporation.

Ultrasonic Sensors Market Players

Some of the prominent ultrasonic sensors market companies are Balluff Inc., Sick AG, Banner Engineering Corp., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Pepperl+Fuchs SE, Ifm electronic GmbH, Baumer, The Turck Group, and Siemens AG.

Ultrasonic Sensors Market Strategies

Strategic activities such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and international operations create competitive market dynamics. They concentrate on adopting development initiatives such as product offerings expansion, mergers & acquisitions, and advertising operations in order to increase their presence in underserved regions around the world.

In October 2019, Baumer revealed the construction of a new manufacturing site in North Macedonia. The factory has been established to address & ensure rapid delivery to Baumer clients throughout Europe. The new factory began sensor production in May 2019.

In December 2018, Siemens AG started the launch of a new product, the "Sitrans Probe LU240." A new tiny-level transmitter has been released. Its ultrasonic level measuring Hart transmitter and durable gadget provide accurate volume, leveling, and flow measurements. The Sitrans Probe LU240 is used in the food and beverage and chemical sectors.

