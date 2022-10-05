Smart City Platform Market Size to reach US$ 114.91 Billion by 2027 | Industry Report, Share, Trends and Forecast
The global smart city platform market size reached US$ 14.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 114.91 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 38.50% during 2022-2027
Smart City Platform Market Overview
Smart city platform represents open technology frameworks that combine big data and predictive analysis to connect stakeholders with the insights, services, and information they need and offer a holistic view of the overall state and performance of the city. They can be of numerous types, such as connectivity management platforms, device management platforms, integration platforms, security management platforms, data management platforms, etc. These smart city platform categories perform several functions, including remote asset monitoring, performance management, application enablement, data management, etc. Consequently, they find extensive applications in smart mobility or transportation, smart utilities, smart healthcare, and other similar establishments.
Covid-19 Impact Analysis:
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
The rising requirement for sustainable infrastructure, on account of the growing global population and rapid urbanization, is primarily driving the smart city platform market. Additionally, the launch of favorable policies by the government bodies aimed at promoting the deployment of cloud-based services and smart city initiatives is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.
Besides this, the increasing adoption of the internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and the elevating amount of data generation are also positively influencing the global market.
Moreover, the expanding industrial and organizational automation and the escalating research and development (R&D) activities for introducing advanced technological frameworks that will improve the quality of life of citizens and enhance the natural environment are anticipated to augment the smart city platform market in the coming years
|
Smart City Platform Market Report Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Market size value in 2021
|
US$ 14.8 Billion
|
Market forecast in 2027
|
US$ 114.91 Billion
|
Growth Rate
|
CAGR of 38.50% from 2022 to 2027
|
Base year for estimation
|
2021
|
Historical data
|
2016-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2027
|
Report coverage
|
Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
|
Segments covered
|
Platform type, Deployment mode and Application
|
Regional scope
|
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
|
Key companies profiled
|
Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.com Inc.), Cisco Systems Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NEC Corporation (AT&T Inc.), Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Siemens AG and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization preview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Report Segmentation:
The report has been segmented the market into following categories:
Breakup by Platform Type:
- Connectivity Management Platform
- Integration Platform
- Device Management Platform
- Data Management Platform
- Security Management Platform
Breakup by Deployment Mode:
- On-premises
- Cloud-based
Breakup by Application:
- Smart Mobility/Transportation
- Smart Security
- Smart Utilities
- Smart Governance
- Smart Infrastructure
- Smart Healthcare
- Others
By Geography:
- North America: (United States, Canada)
- Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
- Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
- Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa
List of Major Key Players:
The major players in the market are
- Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.com Inc.) (NASDAQ: AMZN)
- Cisco Systems Inc. CSCO
- Hitachi Ltd. (TYO: 6501)
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Intel Corporation INTC
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT)
- NEC Corporation (AT&T Inc.)
- Oracle Corporation
- SAP SE
- Siemens AG (ETR: SIE)
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson.
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2016-2021)
- Market Outlook (2022- 2027)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Smart City Platform Market Size to reach US$ 114.91 Billion by 2027 | Industry Report, Share, Trends and Forecast