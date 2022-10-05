Industry Leader 6clicks Unveils New Vulnerability Management Module Integrating GRC and Technical Assurance

6clicks, a global leader that makes it easy to manage risk and compliance, is designed for advisors and businesses powered by AI and integrated content. It is a market game-changer all out in taking on giants like ServiceNow, OneTrust, RSA Archer, and Galvanize.

Industry leader 6clicks continues to revolutionize the market after launching its vulnerability management solution, which aims to bridge the traditional world of GRC and technical assurance.

The 6clicks vulnerability management solution is designed for cybersecurity professionals, advisors, and managed service providers (MSPs) looking for an integrated and more effective way to manage and communicate the holistic cybersecurity risk profile.

Along with integrating data from leading vulnerability scanning tools from vendors like Qualys and Nessus, 6clicks also provides the opportunity to define custom mappings to easily import cyber vulnerabilities from any system. Vulnerabilities with their associated CVEs are then automatically linked to Assets and easily correlated with risks and issues for remediation and ongoing prioritization.

“Our GRC vulnerability management module presents a huge opportunity for cybersecurity professionals and makes it so much easier to manage cybersecurity risk overall – converging technical assurance with risk, governance, and compliance,” Dr. Heather Buker, Global CTO of 6clicks, explained.

Jim Tiller, global CISO at Nash Squared, noted that “risk is the bridge between GRC and vulnerability management.” The 6clicks fully-integrated GRC platform makes this possible by providing business context in risk management terms around the vulnerabilities.

Partnership opportunity for advisors and MSPs

For cybersecurity advisors and MSPs, the vulnerability CVE management module serves as an opportunity to provide a further integrated service delivery offering, including managed services or vCISO. Along with streamlining service delivery, there’s a revenue-sharing opportunity as a 6clicks reseller or referral partner.

William Birchett, President of Logos Systems and part of the global vCISO network, said with 6clicks Vulnerability management, the opportunity for MSPs and those providing vCISO offering is huge, saying, “[vCISOs] can now understand what they’re communicating, how the organization’s risk is impacted by vulnerabilities, and how to prioritize [the vulnerabilities].”

Compared with any other GRC software vendors, 6clicks GRC solution provides breakthrough value and flexibility through its four licensing plans: Starter, Growth, Enterprise, and Add Ons.

Aside from being so fast to implement and easy to use, 6clicks is making waves in the market with its Hub & Spoke architecture, designed from the ground up to support federated or distributed deployment, making it perfect for large enterprises, advisors, and MSP’s.

6clicks also features Hailey, the 6clicks AI engine that does in seconds what would take weeks about compliance mapping and policy gap analysis – a boon for compliance professionals.

In addition, 6clicks has fully integrated content, which means no ‘uploads,’ external data feeds, or a lack of traceability.

Those who want to learn more about 6clicks and its GRC vulnerability management may visit the website and its social channels for more information.

