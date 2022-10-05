Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, October 5, 2022
Note: All times local
National Capital Region, Canada
Private meetings
10:00 a.m.
The Prime Minister will attend the National Caucus meeting.
2:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will attend Question Period.
7:30 p.m.
The Prime Minister will deliver remarks at the Ottawa premiere of "Steadfast: The Messenger and the Message," featuring the Honourable Jean Augustine.
Note for media:
