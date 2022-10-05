Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,611 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 260,483 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, October 5, 2022

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 4, 2022 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

National Capital Region, Canada


Private meetings

10:00 a.m.

The Prime Minister will attend the National Caucus meeting.


2:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister will attend Question Period.


7:30 p.m.

The Prime Minister will deliver remarks at the Ottawa premiere of "Steadfast: The Messenger and the Message," featuring the Honourable Jean Augustine.



Note for media:

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/04/c3662.html

You just read:

Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.