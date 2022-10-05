Bank of Hawaii Corporation Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Board Declares Quarterly Dividend for Preferred Stock

Bank of Hawaii Corporation BOH will release third quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, October 24, 2022 before the market opens and hold its quarterly conference call at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Hawaii Time) on the same day.

The live call, including a slide presentation, will be accessible on the investor relations link of Bank of Hawaii Corporation's website, www.boh.com. The webcast link is https://register.vevent.com/register/BIb16c1a66caad46fe8057fb079c9fe595.

A replay of the webcast will be available for one year beginning approximately 11:00 a.m. Hawaii Time on Monday, October 24, 2022. The replay will be accessible via the same link. In addition, the replay will be available on the Company's website, www.boh.com.

Additionally, the Board of Directors declared the quarterly dividend payment of its Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, of $10.94 per share, equivalent to $0.2735 per depositary share. The depositary shares representing the Series A Preferred Stock are traded on the NYSE under the symbol "BOH.PRA." The dividend will be payable on November 1, 2022 to shareholders of record of the preferred stock as of October 17, 2022.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation is a regional financial services company serving businesses, consumers and governments in Hawaii and the West Pacific. The Company's principal subsidiary, Bank of Hawaii, was founded in 1897. For more information about Bank of Hawaii Corporation, see the Company's web site, www.boh.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004006184/en/