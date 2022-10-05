Submit Release
Renowned Spoken Word Duo, Sekou Andrews & Steve Connell, Perform at Star Studded ABC Special Celebrating TV Pioneer, Norman Lear

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned spoken word duo, Sekou Andrews and Steve Connell, brought the house down during their recent four minute powerful poetic performance at the filming of ABC's primetime special, Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music & Laughter. The gifted poets were personally invited by their dear friend, legendary television producer Norman Lear, to appear on stage and celebrate his grand centennial and triumphant career.

"Norman is a national treasure who we're blessed to call family," says Sekou Andrews and Steve Connell. "To perform and be amongst a room full of luminary megastars honoring Norman's 100 years, all the while having him there with us to commemorate, was truly remarkable."

Tom Hanks, Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel, Amy Poehler, Kristen Bell, and George Clooney were just some of the A-Listers invited to honor Norman's magnificent television career, which spans seminal shows like All in the Family, The Jeffersons, Good Times, Silver Spoons, The Facts of Life, 227, and many more!

As the world's leading "Poetic Voice," Sekou Andrews is disrupting the speaking industry in unprecedented ways. A schoolteacher turned GRAMMY®-nominated recording artist, two-time national poetry slam champion, actor, thought leader, and award-winning spoken word poet, any given day finds Sekou keynoting at leadership conferences for Google, Apple, Mastercard, or one of his other Fortune 500 clients. Sekou has also performed pieces on major network shows for HBO and Showtime, and for President Obama in Oprah's backyard!

Steve Connell is an actor, poet, and transformative entertainer whose live performances are as dynamic as the words he delivers. He has entertained at private events for President Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Maya Angelou, amongst others, and his work has been seen on ABC, HBO, MTV, as well as at the Sundance Film Festival, Kennedy Center, and The White House. 

Together as long-time creative collaborators, Sekou Andrews and Steve Connell are known to deliver comedic, heart-wrenching, and inspiring poems that examine the current American cultural landscape, touching on social justice, human relations, and other relevant topics. Through the vehicle of a spoken word, comedy and hip-hop blend, the duo has brought important discourse to American audiences on prominent platforms including TEDMED, HBO, Showtime, and MTV. 

To interview Sekou Andrews and Steve Connell, contact Eileen Koch of EKC PR, a full-service Branding, Marketing and Public Relations firm at 310-441-1000 or eileen@ekcpr.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/renowned-spoken-word-duo-sekou-andrews--steve-connell-perform-at-star-studded-abc-special-celebrating-tv-pioneer-norman-lear-301640987.html

SOURCE Sekou Andrews & Steve Connell

