Guardian Marketing Emerges as the Ultimate Marketing Solution

Nikos Dritsakos and Ahmed Yasser, two college 3rd-year students, started a revolutionary business that caters to all the marketing needs of clients across Canada.

Guardian Marketing is a company that provides marketing clients with all the necessary tools to skyrocket their sales. Owned by two young entrepreneurs, Nikos and Ahmed, the company offers services that cater to all marketing needs in one place without the hassle of jumping from provider to provider. The two college students had launched other ventures before and got the idea of Guardian Marketing when looking for marketing for their friend's business.

Based in the Niagara region of Ontario, the company operates Canada-wide but mainly focuses on the Ontario region. Guardian Marketing offers services that help new businesses make great sales. Most people come up with many new ideas. Still, to make the concept a reality, a marketing strategy is needed, which is the company's primary purpose to flourish ideas and attract ideal customers who will boost sales.

Nikos Dritsakos, Co-Owner of Guardian Marketing said, "Being entrepreneurs, we know how hard it is to market a business or product. We also know that most people have good ideas. What distinguishes booming businesses from failing ones often comes down to who has the marketing strategy to get their idea in the laps of their ideal consumer."

The services offered by the company are web and app development, customer & sales management, and marketing and lead generation. Professional website and app development services are tailored to the client's business while offering GMB setup and SEO services. To analyze the metrics, tasks, and clients, CRM software is provided, which is essential in growing a business. While developing and growing a business is necessary, a new business requires professional marketing to generate leads which the company can do through social media marketing, paid digital advertising, graphic designing, and more.

Ahmed Yasser, Co-Owner of Guardian Marketing quoted, "We looked at plenty of other marketing teams and noticed a startling trend. Other teams offer only a couple of services which forces businesses looking to grow into working with multiple different agencies for a single project. We eliminate the waste and confusion by offering everything a growing business could ever need, all in one place."

The need for a professional marketing company is evident in the projects this company got within the first week of its opening. Owned by two university students studying computer science, the business is at the start of its career and opened only about a month ago. Both owners have technology and entrepreneurship backgrounds. The company has no physical location yet but offers services to Ontario and beyond.

The Guardian Marketing team evaluates, strategizes, analyzes, and adjusts to the requirement to develop the perfect marketing strategy. The company provides 24/7 customer support to answer any available questions. It's a complete package, so clients don't have to look in another direction for other services. The team does all the work while the client relaxes with minimal effort. No risks are involved. The client will receive a full refund if the company doesn't fulfill any promises.

About Guardian Marketing.

In the future, Guardian Marketing is looking to expand its services by slowly starting to provide software development services.

