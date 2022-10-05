Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,636 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 260,556 in the last 365 days.

Public information meeting for proposed improvements near Dodge scheduled Oct. 18

Public information meeting for proposed improvements near Dodge scheduled Oct. 18

BISMARCK, N.D. -- A public input meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. MST on Oct. 18 at the Dodge City Auditorium located at 102 Central Ave. in Dodge. 

The meeting will utilize an open house format with a formal presentation at 5:30 p.m. A pre-recorded presentation and other materials will be available on Oct. 11, on the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) website at www.dot.nd.gov, click Public Meetings under Quick Links. 

The purpose of the public input meeting is to discuss proposed improvements for North Dakota Highway 200 from near Dunn Center to the Spring Creek bridge in Dodge. The project consists of a mine and blend full depth reclamation, hot mix asphalt overlay, and structure improvements.

Representatives from the NDDOT will be available to answer questions and discuss your concerns regarding the proposed project.

If unable to attend the meeting, written statements or comments must be mailed by Nov. 2, 2022, to:

Derek Pfeifer, P.E.
Program Manager
ND Department of Transportation
608 E Boulevard Ave
Bismarck, ND 58505-0700

or email to ddpfeifer@nd.gov with “Public Input Meeting” in the e-mail subject heading.

For any questions, help submitting comments, or to request hard copy materials please contact Ryan Swanberg at 701-328-4886 or email ryswanberg@nd.gov.

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:

  • an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities,
  • language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and
  • translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.

- ### -

MEDIA CONTACT: 

David Finley
drfinley@nd.gov
701.328.4444

You just read:

Public information meeting for proposed improvements near Dodge scheduled Oct. 18

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.