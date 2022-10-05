Public information meeting for proposed improvements near Dodge scheduled Oct. 18

BISMARCK, N.D. -- A public input meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. MST on Oct. 18 at the Dodge City Auditorium located at 102 Central Ave. in Dodge.



The meeting will utilize an open house format with a formal presentation at 5:30 p.m. A pre-recorded presentation and other materials will be available on Oct. 11, on the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) website at www.dot.nd.gov, click Public Meetings under Quick Links.



The purpose of the public input meeting is to discuss proposed improvements for North Dakota Highway 200 from near Dunn Center to the Spring Creek bridge in Dodge. The project consists of a mine and blend full depth reclamation, hot mix asphalt overlay, and structure improvements.



Representatives from the NDDOT will be available to answer questions and discuss your concerns regarding the proposed project.



If unable to attend the meeting, written statements or comments must be mailed by Nov. 2, 2022, to:



Derek Pfeifer, P.E.

Program Manager

ND Department of Transportation

608 E Boulevard Ave

Bismarck, ND 58505-0700



or email to ddpfeifer@nd.gov with “Public Input Meeting” in the e-mail subject heading.



For any questions, help submitting comments, or to request hard copy materials please contact Ryan Swanberg at 701-328-4886 or email ryswanberg@nd.gov.



The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:



an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.



- ### -



MEDIA CONTACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701.328.4444

