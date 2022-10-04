Hawaii State Judiciary News Release — Public Comments Wanted on Applicant to CSR Board

HONOLULU — The following individual has applied for an unpaid position on the Hawaii Board of Certified Shorthand Reporters:

Cynthia Fazio, Official Court Reporter, United States District Court, District of Hawaii

The Board examines applicants for certification as Hawaii certified shorthand reporters and proposes rules and regulations for:

1) testing, licensing, and supervision of certified shorthand reporters

2) standards governing conduct of Hawaii certified shorthand reporters

3) discipline, censure, suspension, or revocation of certification

If you wish to comment about the character or qualifications of this applicant, please submit your comments to:

Judiciary Communications and Community Relations Office

417 South King Street

Honolulu, HI 96813

By facsimile to 808-539-4801 or by email to [email protected]

All comments must be received by Friday, October 14, 2022.