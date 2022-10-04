Submit Release
Nonresident elk tags are still available for residents to buy as second tags

Nonresident elk tags remaining can be bought by resident hunters as second tags, but still at the nonresident price. Available tags and zones are listed online at gooutdoorsidaho.com. Residents can also buy the tags at all license vendors, at Fish and Game regional offices, or by calling 1-800-554-8685. These elk tags fall within the statewide limit of 12,815 nonresident tags, and any unsold tags become available as second tags for residents. 

While nonresident big game tag sales represent an important funding source for the department's projects, revenue in 2022 remains strong.  This creates an rare opportunity for residents interested in multiple elk hunts to have that additional opportunity. 

