Successful Shotgunning workshop will be hosted at the Farragut Shooting Range Center on Oct. 22

Get in on this while you can! Idaho Fish and Game staff along with NRA certified instructors will be teaching a Successful Shotgunning workshop on Oct. 22 at the Farragut Shooting Range Center in Athol.

The class is geared toward new or potential shotgun owners with little or no experience with shotguns or those considering a first time shotgun purchase.

There are only 20 spots available in the class. The spots will fill quickly, so sign up now! Registration is required and can be completed at: https://register-ed.com/events/view/186923.

The cost of the class is $20, which covers personalized instruction from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Payment can be made online or by cash or check at the door. All participants must be 16 years or older to participate.

The class will cover:

Shotgun types,

Terms and definitions,

Safe handling,

Proper stance,

Sight alignment,

Shooting and range rules,

Live fire

And more!

This class is one of the new “Hunting and Shooting Sport Skills” classes being offered across the state. Classes vary widely, but can include field dressing and skinning, tracking and scent, sighting in a rifle and much more. Check here for current and future class offerings.

At the end of the day, we want you to feel equipped and be successful in your hunting and shooting endeavors!

For more information or if you have questions about the Successful Shotgunning workshop, please contact the Farragut Shooting Range Center Range Master, Cory Blanchard at cory.blanchard@idfg.idaho.gov or at (208) 683-1499.

You can also follow the Panhandle Region Facebook page to get regular news and updates.

