Lack of Digital Marketing Services Hurts Small Businesses

Small businesses face an uphill battle that was made more challenging by the pandemic and economic challenges over the last two years.

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, October 5, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Small businesses face an uphill battle that was made more challenging by the pandemic and economic challenges over the last two years. What was working before in terms of marketing is no longer effective, which is why outsourcing digital marketing services is more important now than ever before. The Xcite Group is a specialized digital management company with a focus on providing customized and effective digital marketing services to B2B and B2C companies in all sectors. Businesses that are using a do-it-yourself approach to marketing online are missing out on opportunities, and with over 30.7 million small businesses alone in the U.S. this means missed opportunities. At the same time, 63% of businesses of all sizes have plans to boost their digital marketing and increase their budget for digital marketing services by 14% per year.Working with The Xcite Group allows a small business to avoid the mistakes and costs of poorly designed campaigns. Instead, The Xcite Group focuses on creating targeted digital marketing services that provide a positive ROI while strategically growing the business using a variety of selected digital marketing tools and proven solutions.About The Xcite GroupThe Xcite Group is a passionate collection of professionals in the realm of digital marketing and management. With over ten years of experience in digital marketing, the team offers effective marketing strategies, website design, digital management, and reputation management services. Details of the company’s services can be found at thexcitegroup.com or call (720) -288-0539.Company: The Xcite GroupAddress: 8055 E Tufts AveCity: DenverState: ColoradoZip code: 80237Telephone number: 720-288-0539