Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,458 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 260,885 in the last 365 days.

Lack of Digital Marketing Services Hurts Small Businesses

Small businesses face an uphill battle that was made more challenging by the pandemic and economic challenges over the last two years.

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Small businesses face an uphill battle that was made more challenging by the pandemic and economic challenges over the last two years. What was working before in terms of marketing is no longer effective, which is why outsourcing digital marketing services is more important now than ever before.

The Xcite Group is a specialized digital management company with a focus on providing customized and effective digital marketing services to B2B and B2C companies in all sectors. Businesses that are using a do-it-yourself approach to marketing online are missing out on opportunities, and with over 30.7 million small businesses alone in the U.S. this means missed opportunities. At the same time, 63% of businesses of all sizes have plans to boost their digital marketing and increase their budget for digital marketing services by 14% per year.

Working with The Xcite Group allows a small business to avoid the mistakes and costs of poorly designed campaigns. Instead, The Xcite Group focuses on creating targeted digital marketing services that provide a positive ROI while strategically growing the business using a variety of selected digital marketing tools and proven solutions.

About The Xcite Group

The Xcite Group is a passionate collection of professionals in the realm of digital marketing and management. With over ten years of experience in digital marketing, the team offers effective marketing strategies, website design, digital management, and reputation management services. Details of the company’s services can be found at thexcitegroup.com or call (720) -288-0539.

Company: The Xcite Group
Address: 8055 E Tufts Ave
City: Denver
State: Colorado
Zip code: 80237
Telephone number: 720-288-0539

The Xcite Group
The Xcite Group
+1 720-288-0539
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Lack of Digital Marketing Services Hurts Small Businesses

Distribution channels: IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.