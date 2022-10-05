AI Blueprint Could Handcuff America’s Ability to Compete on the Global Stage

Washington, D.C. — Jordan Crenshaw, Vice President of the U.S. Chamber’s Technology Engagement Center, issued the following statement today in response to the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy’s Blueprint on Artificial Intelligence.

“We must protect the civil rights of Americans in a way that still enables America to compete in the global race to develop and deploy trustworthy AI. America cannot afford to sit on the sidelines and let those that do not share our democratic values lead the way. Getting the right frameworks in place are critical to boosting America’s competitive edge, which can only be achieved through a comprehensive approach.

“There are some recommendations in the AI Blueprint that, if enacted into rules by policymakers, could handcuff America’s ability to compete on the global stage. For starters, the Blueprint’s definition of ‘automated systems’ is so broad that basic computing and technology could be subject to the same oversight or regulations as highly complex decision systems. Although a truly national privacy law is necessary, AI should be guided by voluntary, risk-based frameworks like those currently being developed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

“The Chamber’s bi-partisan AI Commission will release concrete policy recommendations early next year, and we look forward to working with the administration and Congress to ensure the United States leads in the development of trustworthy AI.”