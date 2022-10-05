Hurricane Ian

The Florida Department of Health is working to support local and state response to public health needs resulting from hurricanes, tropical storms, and other severe weather conditions.

Be prepared before the storm. Remember that severe weather can impact your access to power and water. Driving might not be possible after the storm—your car might be damaged and roads may be flooded or blocked.

State Assistance Information Line

The State Assistance Information Line (SAIL) is a toll-free hotline activated at the time of an emergency to provide an additional resource for those in Florida to receive accurate and up-to-date information regarding an emergency or disaster situation impacting Florida.

SAIL hotline: 800-342-3557.

During an emergency, the hotline is operational daily at set hours depending on the severity of the event.

Be sure tostay tuned to your local officials and/or log on to the FloridaDisaster.org during an emergency event for exact hours of operation.

Know Where to Find Shelter

The time may arise when you may need to evacuate your home to go to a safer place. In certain situations, it may be safest for you to evacuate to a more secure location like a shelter. The Florida Division of Emergency Management maintains a list of open shelters:

Special Needs Shelters

If you have a disability or a special need such as a medical condition, it’s vital that you register with your local emergency management office. All emergency management offices maintain a list of people within the community who have disabilities or special needs so they can be assisted quickly during an emergency.

If you are eligible for a special needs shelter, your kit should include:

List of medications and dosage and a 30-day supply of medications.

Vital medical equipment for those who may be electrically or oxygen dependent.

Backup energy sources (such as batteries) for essential medical equipment.

Special dietary needs or food, if needed.

Personal information including a photo ID, insurance card, emergency contacts and your primary care provider's contact information.

Boil Water Notices

Know when water is safe to drink is key to staying safe.

Early Prescription Refills Permitted Under State of Emergency

This notice is a reminder that all health insurers, managed care organizations, and other health entities must comply with provisions of section 252.358, Florida Statutes, which allows early prescription refills in the event the Governor issues an Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency. This mandate remains in effect until the Governor’s Executive Order is rescinded or expires.

Prescription Information

Under a State of Emergency, a pharmacist, may be able to refill prescriptions early. In accordance with section 465.0275, F.S., pharmacists may dispense up to a 30-day supply of maintenance medication for a chronic condition.

However, a 30-day prescription for a medicinal drug listed in Schedule II appearing in chapter 893 is not permitted under section 465.0275, F.S.

In the event a pharmacist receives a request for a prescription refill and are unable to obtain refill authorization from the prescriber, the pharmacist may dispense a one-time emergency refill of up to a 72-hour supply of the prescribed medication; or a one-time emergency refill of one vial of insulin to treat diabetes mellitus, irrespective of the issuance of an executive order.

Stay Connected

Get helpful information from DOH’s official social media accounts. One of the fastest ways to receive accurate health-related information is to monitor @HealthyFla on Twitter and on Facebook.

Emergency Information Factsheets

Kreyòl Ayisyen / Haitian Creole

The storm might be over, but that doesn’t mean the danger is. Keep your loved ones safe after the storm by following the safety tips below.

Health Care Provider Resources

DOH Emergency Orders

