Governor signs emergency declaration for Sierra County due to flooding

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday announced that she has signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Sierra County due to recent severe flooding, making available additional funding and state resources for affected communities.

The order was executed on Monday after the Sierra County municipal government finalized the information required for their official request for an emergency declaration on Friday. The request comes after monsoon rain events that began in August caused flooding that has resulted in damage to roadways and both private and public property.

The executive order provides $750,000 for the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to assist the county with emergency protective measures, help prevent additional damages, repair public infrastructure, and lessen the overall recovery time.

