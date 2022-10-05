Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,616 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 260,489 in the last 365 days.

Governor signs emergency declaration for Sierra County due to flooding

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday announced that she has signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Sierra County due to recent severe flooding, making available additional funding and state resources for affected communities.

The order was executed on Monday after the Sierra County municipal government finalized the information required for their official request for an emergency declaration on Friday. The request comes after monsoon rain events that began in August caused flooding that has resulted in damage to roadways and both private and public property.

The executive order provides $750,000 for the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to assist the county with emergency protective measures, help prevent additional damages, repair public infrastructure, and lessen the overall recovery time.

The executive order can be found here.

You just read:

Governor signs emergency declaration for Sierra County due to flooding

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.