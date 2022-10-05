THREE-TIME GRAMMY NOMINEE JOE BONAMASSA JOINS THE HOUSE BAND ON ABC’S JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! TONIGHT, OCTOBER 5th
The Blues-Rock Titan Will Perform with Cleto and the Cletones and Then Kicks Off 2022 U.S. Fall Tour Kicks Off Next MonthLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As he gears up to embark on his 2022 U.S. Fall Tour next month, three-time GRAMMY nominee and Blues-rock titan Joe Bonamassa is set to make a pit stop at ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! tonight, Oct. 5, sitting in and performing with the house band Cleto and the Cletones.
Cited by Guitar World as “arguably the world’s biggest blues guitarist,” Bonamassa is known for taking risks and venturing into uncharted territory throughout his wide-ranging career, and his latest studio album Time Clocks marked his 25th No. 1 Billboard Blues Album, shattering his own record, with American Songwriter praising, “Bonamassa pushes into fresh territory while staying within a blues-based framework,” and “there is more than enough proof in this sprawling set that Bonamassa doesn’t intend to rest on his laurels or take his star status in the blues-rock genre for granted.”
Bonamassa earned his third GRAMMY nomination with 2020’s Royal Tea, recorded at the legendary Abbey Road Studios and bringing Bonamassa full circle: reconnecting the guitar-slinging kid who stumbled across the best of British blues in his dad’s vinyl collection to the player he is today. That same year, Bonamassa delivered a live performance from the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, where he played Royal Tea in its entirety to people across the globe via livestream, recording the full set for the live concert film and album Now Serving: Royal Tea Live From The Ryman, released in 2021.
Typically, on the road about 200 days out of the year, Bonamassa will embark on his 2022 U.S. Fall Tour on Nov. 1 in Springfield, Missouri, with two-night stands at The Chicago Theater, Minneapolis’ Orpheum Theatre, and Seattle’s Paramount Theatre, along with stops in Texas, California, Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, and Idaho. His 2023 U.S. Spring Tour is announced and on sale now.
2022 U.S. Fall Tour Dates
Nov. 1 Juanita K. Hammons Hall Springfield, MO
Nov. 3 UIS Performing Arts Center Springfield, IL
Nov. 4 The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL
Nov. 5 The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL
Nov. 8 Weidner Center Green Bay, WI
Nov. 9 Adler Theatre Davenport, IA
Nov. 11 Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis, MN
Nov. 12 Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis, MN
Nov. 13 Des Moines Civic Center Des Moines, IA
Nov. 15 Orpheum Theatre Wichita, KS
Nov. 16 Wagner Noël Perf Arts Center Midland, TX
Nov. 18 Arizona Financial Center Phoenix, AZ
Nov. 19 Tucson Music Hall Tucson, AZ
Nov. 20 Fox Performing Arts Center Riverside, CA
Nov. 22 The Granada Theatre Santa Barbara, CA
Nov. 23 Safe Credit Union Perf Arts Center Sacramento, CA
Nov. 25 Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall Portland, OR
Nov. 26 Grand Theatre Reno, NV
Nov. 28 Morrison Center Boise, ID
Nov. 30 The Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Dec. 1 The Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Dec. 2 First Interstate Center for the Arts. Spokane, WA
About Joe Bonamassa
Blues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians today. A three-time GRAMMY nominee, Bonamassa earned his 25th No. 1 on the Billboard Blues Album Chart, with his latest studio album Time Clocks. Collectively, Bonamassa has over 40 albums to date with studio and live recordings, collaborative albums with blues sensation Beth Hart and the adventurous side projects Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk Party.
Bonamassa’s Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation, a non-profit that promotes music education and blues music, has provided schools and teachers with over $1 million through scholarships and providing music education resources to schools in need and positively impacting 74,000 students in all 50 states.
Created by Bonamassa and Roy Weisman, Keeping The Blues Alive Records (KTBA Records) has released albums for many artists, including musical icon Dion’s Blues With Friends, Chicago Queen of Guitar Joanna Connor’s 4801 South Indiana Avenue, and British Blues-Rock star Joanne Shaw Taylor’s The Blues Album and Blues From The Heart Live, all of which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Blues Charts, while Blues-legend Larry McCray’s Blues Without You debuted at No. 2. Bonamassa plans to produce and release more artists on KTBA Records this year.
For more information visit Jbonamassa.com
