Michigan Cannabis Harvest Rally on Capitol Building steps October 11

Consumers, companies, patients, caregivers, veterans, and many more make up the Michigan Cannabis Community. For the majority of those covered by the umbrella, 2022 has been a difficult year.”LANSING, MICHIGAN, USA, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dozens of cannabis companies, groups, organizations and significant individuals are supporting the Michigan Cannabis Harvest Rally on October 11 at the steps of the Capitol Building in Lansing. The Rally will educate media, lawmakers and the cannabis community about pressing issues concerning the Michigan Medical Marijuana Act (MMMA) est 2008, The Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act (MRTMA) est 2018 and the Medical Marihuana Facilities Act (MMFLA)2016.
"Consumers, companies, patients, caregivers, veterans, and many more make up the Michigan Cannabis Community. For the majority of those covered by the umbrella, 2022 has been a difficult year," said Latrisha Matson, Director of the Michigan Weedsters. "Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about all of the current challenges in Michigan at the Michigan Cannabis Harvest Rally."
Since 1963 only 8 times have Michigan voters passed a voter initiative bill. Michigan voters did that in support of cannabis law reform in 2008 and in 2018. Those two voter directed initiatives are threatened by legislative action and inaction; administrative failures; and a shrinking medical marijuana program. More than 30 experts will address the crowd, including Senators, Medical Professionals, Veterans, Business Owners, Non-Profit Organizations, Patients, Caregivers and Attorneys.
The event begins at noon on October 11. The Rally will also include educational vendors, workshops, networking, entertainment from Les Older and Tom Wall, and food trucks. Topics that will be covered at the Rally include:
Mass Layoffs from large Multi-State Operation Facilities and Unionization.
Over saturation of Michigan's Cannabis market and the tentative moratorium.
Veteran Marijuana Research Grant Program-The $40 million misallocated tax revenues given to 3 universities under the MRTMA for Veterans PTSD research and how the funds are legally able to be utilized
Patients and Caregivers- House Bill 5300-5302
Medical Cannabis and its universal uses.
Social Equity - The lack of funding and the changes that need to be made that will assist people of the State.
Convictions and Expungements- Highlighting programs available to Michigan residents who were convicted and sentenced for non-violent drug offenses.
Lab Testing- After Michigan had its largest cannabis recall, residents want to know what to watch out for.
Drug Testing - Due to a technological problem, the MSP/FSD stopped conducting all THC toxicological tests on samples that contained Cannabidiol, also known as CBD. Who is affected by this and what is being done.
Pediatric Patients- We will be talking about Jayden's Law and how children who use cannabis for their medicine are denied the same rights as other children at school who need their medication.
