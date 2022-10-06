Governor Marc Racicot applauds Taking it to the Streets founder Rene Boisvert
The status quo approach to poverty & homeless housing problem solving has abundantly failed in our lifetimes.
“I am honored to have been recognized by Governor Racicot for my leadership in taking on the challenges of those suffering from poverty.””OAKLAND, CA, USA, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taking it to the Streets, a California based non-profit, a seasoned veteran in taking on the challenges of those suffering in poverty, has recently set its focus and efforts on the challenge of significantly increasing homeless housing inventory.
— Rene Boisvert, Founder – Taking it to the Streets
Taking it to the Streets Nascent Homeless Housing Model:
- Pre-configured template to standardize and significantly scale housing development
- Delivered via social sector franchising
This is a new approach that significantly reduces costs and time to completion by leveraging a pre-configured template integrating architecture, financing, local approvals, standardized labor and building material costs, corporate partnerships, and more.
Think…Amazon for its ability to scale.
As Amazon has revolutionized commerce. Taking it to the Streets will soon too be able to revolutionize the construction of homeless housing.
Taking it to the Streets is no stranger in taking on big challenges and outside the box thinking. The organization was quick to realize that the status quo approach to poverty problem solving has abundantly failed in our lifetimes. Creating solutions that disrupt conventional approaches and conventional thinking has been the non-profit’s strategy to multiply its philanthropic impact.
Such efforts have not gone unnoticed. Having caught the attention of ex-Montana Governor and Republican National Committee Chairman Marc Racicot, he offered the following kudos to Rene Boisvert’s professional leadership:
“You (Rene Boisvert) have done one hell of a job turning around this franchise. Congratulations!”
- Governor Marc Racicot
Rene Boisvert
Taking it to the Streets
+1 510-444-7469
rene@takingittothestreets.net