Manup Launches Platform Where Independent Oil and Energy Contractors Can Access Benefit Offerings
Partnership of market leaders provides access to affordable health insurance options and other perks that U.S. independent energy professionals need
The partnership between Manup and Catch brings world-class medical benefits to US-based Oilfield contractors ensuring they are paying the lowest possible premium for their insurance coverages”SPRING, TX, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manup, the leading energy talent marketplace, today announced a partnership with Catch, the leading personal payroll and benefits application for contractors and non-W2 employees. Together, Manup and Catch will provide access to health and dental insurance to the independent professionals operating on the Manup platform.
According to a report by the Independent Petroleum Association of America, independent oil and gas producers account for 83 percent of America's oil production and 90 percent of its natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) production. But the temporary nature of their job places oil and gas workers at an unfair disadvantage.
For instance, the U.S. is one of the few developed countries without affordable universal health care. Healthcare is expensive and simply out of reach to several everyday folks. According to a U.S. government website, you could end up with a $7,500 bill for a fractured leg. The average cost of a 3-day hospital stay is around $30,000.
Additionally, health insurance in the U.S. is mainly distributed by employers, leaving the unemployed and independent contractors without medical coverage.
“Our partnership with Catch aligns with our mission to help energy workers access world-class benefits and take more money home," said Dimeji Bassir, Manup’s president. “We believe anything we can do to make our contractors' lives easier will help them holistically. Catch is a benefits portal that will provide independent contractors on our platform with a one-stop shop for health insurance, dental insurance, retirement investing, tax withholding, and tax payments — with everything in one place,” Bassir added.
“The partnership with Manup is exciting for Catch as it represents another industry of the American workforce that Catch is supporting as we continue in our mission to recreate the financial safety net for all Americans without access to traditional-sponsored benefits,” said Kristen Anderson, CEO and co-founder of Catch.
“The partnership follows the announcement of the new Premium Slasher feature, which lowers individuals’ insurance premiums via eligible government tax credits. This means that from day-one professionals in the Manup network can be sure they are paying the lowest possible price for their current coverage and will be able to confidently get the best possible coverage come Open Enrollment on November 1,” Anderson said.
Manup’s partnership with Catch empowers highly skilled professionals to stay laser-focused on powering the world without worrying about the complexity of securing their benefits and finances. Manup looks forward to continue supporting the thousands of professionals on Manup who proudly choose to be independent
About Manup
Manup is the world’s leading talent marketplace focused on the energy industry. With a network comprising thousands of skilled workers across 70+ countries, Manup enables the ease by which its clients, who are players in the fast-transforming energy industry, find skilled workers on demand. Our technology enables the efficient connection, contracting, and mobilization of the workers best matched to your project's specific needs and facilitates digital timesheet management, payrolling, and invoicing. Our mission is to expand economic opportunities for the men and women who work on mission-critical energy projects while solving real business problems for the companies that hire them.
Learn more at www.getmanup.co
About Catch
Catch is a personal payroll and benefits platform that helps people take care of taxes, retirement, and health insurance. With Catch, freelancers and the self-employed can automatically track, trace, and manage their income no matter how or how much they earn. Catch also makes sure customers get the lowest price on marketplace health insurance or get a new, better plan. Learn more at www.catch.co
