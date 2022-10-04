B.C. enables farm-to-gate sales of cannabis products

CANADA, October 4 - The Province is introducing a new cannabis retail licence that will allow eligible federally licensed cannabis producers to sell non-medical cannabis products from stores located at their cultivation site.

When the producer retail store (PRS) licence comes into effect on Nov. 30, 2022, applications will be open through the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch’s (LCRB) liquor and cannabis licensing portal. All federal standard cultivator, micro-cultivator and nursery licence-holders will be eligible to apply.

This licence was created as part of the Province’s commitment to enable farm-to-gate cannabis sales in British Columbia. It is intended to support the development of a robust, diverse and sustainable legal cannabis economy that is inclusive of Indigenous and rural communities.

“The fourth anniversary of the legalization of cannabis in B.C. is around the corner, and we continue to look for ways to support growth of the legal market while providing safe and accessible options for British Columbians,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “The PRS licence is another way we are working to support the success of B.C.-based producers.”

PRS licensees will be eligible to register for the BC Liquor Distribution Branch’s (LDB) PRS direct-delivery program under the PRS direct-delivery category. PRS direct delivery is limited to the sale of cannabis produced by the cultivator/nursery to the PRS. It is distinct from the broader direct delivery program, which has size-specific eligibility requirements and enables the sale of cannabis to any licensed and authorized cannabis retail store in B.C.

The LDB’s direct-delivery program allows federally licensed cannabis nurseries and small-scale producers processing as much as 3,000 kilograms of dried, unpackaged cannabis or its fresh equivalent annually to deliver directly to licensed and authorized cannabis retail stores in B.C.

The direct-delivery program further enables small-scale cultivators to build brand loyalty with licensed cannabis retail stores and their customers by offering their products in local stores rather than spreading the same volume throughout the province.

This launch follows the recent opening of the first farm-gate cannabis facility in B.C. in Williams Lake, which was a result of the government-to-government agreement between the Province and Williams Lake First Nation.

Learn More:

Information about cannabis regulation in B.C.: https://www.cannabis.gov.bc.ca

Information about the Buy Legal campaign: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/public-safety/cannabis/buy-legal

Licensed cannabis producers and retail stores in B.C. interested in participating in direct delivery can find information on the program’s website:

https://www.bcldbcannabisupdates.com/LDBDirectDeliveryProgram

Information about the BC Indigenous Cannabis Product (BCICP) program: https://www.bcldbcannabisupdates.com/BCICP

A backgrounder follows.