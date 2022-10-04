Cannabis Businesses Increasingly Challenged to Address Industry’s Environmental Impact

Cannabis Creative Movement and The Cannabis Conservancy partner on Free Sustainability Guide to help educate businesses on “green” policies and practices

DENVER, Oct. 04, 2022 -- Energy and water use, packaging, bio waste, social equity and access to affordable medicine are all issues currently under scrutiny as a maturing cannabis industry grapples with the consequences of its rapid growth. As a result, the industry is facing increasing pressure to develop policies and practices that promote sustainability in both how the industry utilizes resources and how it operates.



The Cannabis Creative Movement , in partnership with The Cannabis Conservancy , has created a free, downloadable Sustainability Guide to provide a primer for businesses seeking to better understand how to optimize its environmental and societal impact. The guide is available for free download at this link .

“The cannabis industry is beginning to reckon with the environmental challenges that become amplified as growth and expansion continue,” said Jacob Policzer, Director of Science and Strategy of The Cannabis Conservancy. “But along with environmental concerns, there are economic and societal issues that increasingly come into play as businesses scale. And of course, there are the issues of equity and inclusion that hold such a deep legacy in cannabis. A truly holistic, sustainable approach must include all of these components.”

The downloadable Sustainability Guide focuses on all of these aspects, providing a comprehensive overview for businesses seeking to initiate or enhance internal programs to address sustainability concerns. According to the guide, an approach to operating a sustainable cannabis business must address the following three pillars:

Environment: Factors such as air and water quality, waste management, soil health and fertility, biodiversity and resource efficiency

Society: Issues surrounding human health, environmental justice, community development, access and affordability, education, resource security and economic opportunity

Economy: Vital concerns such as fair labor practices, employee health and safety, business leadership and ethics, diversity and inclusion, supply chain management, business model resilience and natural resource accounting



“The cannabis industry is in a unique position from other businesses in that it has the opportunity to recognize sustainability challenges and address them before they become engrained or create too much damage,” said Wes Donahoe, Chief Marketing Officer of The 9th Block , one of the founding partners of the Cannabis Creative Movement. “The Cannabis Conservancy is an incredible resource for the industry as it moves to ‘correct its ship’ and ensure the industry’s future for the long haul.”

The Cannabis Conservancy was created to empower and assure that the regulated cannabis industry achieves environmental, economic, and social sustainability. Its programs include the Simply Eco sustainability certification, Boulder County Carbon Conscious Certification, and Sun+Earth Certified. Through these certifications, cannabis cultivators and manufacturers demonstrate industry leadership, accountability and transparency. The Cannabis Conservancy’s suite of Sustainability Standards were developed specifically for the cannabis industry.

The Sustainability Guide is available free to download here and individuals are encouraged to make donations to Sun+Earth Certified , a regenerative nonprofit cofounded by The Cannabis Conservancy through this link to help grow their message and amplify their resources to the public. To download other free guides from the Cannabis Creative Movement, please visit the website .

About the Cannabis Creative Movement

The Cannabis Creative Movement is a joint initiative of PufCreativ , an award-winning community-focused cannabis marketing agency, and The 9th Block , a branding + communications firm focused on the cannabis, healthcare and tech industries. The group welcomes participation from other cannabis creatives interested in generating awareness of critical issues facing the cannabis community. For more information, email the Cannabis Creative Movement at hello@pufcreativ.com .

About The Cannabis Conservancy

The Cannabis Conservancy is an internationally recognized sustainability standard development and certification services company. We certify legal cannabis organizations that adhere to Good Agricultural Practices (GAP), are free of harmful chemical inputs, utilize waste reduction methods, are energy efficient, and conserve water. We take a holistic, comprehensive approach to sustainability and strive to meet businesses wherever they are in their sustainability journey. For more information, email The Cannabis Conservancy at info@cannabisconservancy.com .

