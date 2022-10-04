Suspect Sought in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 1900 Block of Vermont Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Thursday, September 22, 2022, in the 1900 block of Vermont Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 10:30 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect snatched property from the victim and fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia