Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Mori and Republic of Korea First Vice Foreign Minister Cho

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman held a trilateral call today with Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Mori Takeo and Republic of Korea (ROK) First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyundong following the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s (DPRK) dangerous and escalatory launch of a long-range ballistic missile that flew over Japan. The Deputy Secretary and Vice Foreign Ministers denounced the launch as reckless and destabilizing to the region, noting it came after the DPRK had launched seven ballistic missiles in the span of a week. The three agreed that each of these launches violated multiple UN Security Council resolutions.

The Deputy Secretary and Vice Foreign Ministers reaffirmed the importance of trilateral cooperation and coordination between the United States, Japan, and the ROK in responding to the DPRK’s ballistic missile launches and holding the DPRK accountable. The Deputy Secretary reaffirmed the ironclad U.S. commitments to the defense of Japan and the ROK and stressed the United States will work closely with its allies and partners in developing responses to threats posed by the DPRK. The Deputy Secretary emphasized that the United States will take all necessary measures to ensure the security of our allies, and the three agreed to hold a trilateral meeting in Tokyo in the coming weeks.