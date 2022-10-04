Submit Release
Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Secretary General of the Executive Committee of the PLO Al-Sheikh

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met with Secretary General of the Executive Committee of the PLO Hussein Al-Sheikh today in Washington, D.C.  The Deputy Secretary and the Secretary General discussed their commitment to a two-state solution along the pre-1967 lines with mutually agreed land swaps and joint efforts to improve the quality of life for the Palestinian people.  They also discussed current tensions in the West Bank and the urgent need to improve the security environment.  The Deputy Secretary called on all parties to restore calm and desist from unilateral actions.

