FDLE arrests registered sex offender for possession of child sexual abuse material

October 4, 2022
 
PENSACOLA, Fla. – FDLE agents arrested Gary Alan Grimm, 43, of 8432 Old Spanish Road, Pensacola, today on five counts of promoting the sexual performance of a child and five counts of possession of child sexual abuse material. Both charges are felonies.

The investigation began in August when agents discovered a device sharing images of child sexual abuse material online. Investigators tracked the device’s IP address to a Pensacola residence shared by multiple registered sexual offenders.
 
Agents executed a search warrant at the residence this morning and located a device that contained child sexual abuse material in Grimm’s sleeping area. Another device, also containing child sexual abuse material, was hidden inside a trash bag elsewhere in the home by K9 Maple, one of FDLE’s Electronic Storage Detection (ESD) canine officers.

Additional charges for other registered sex offenders living at the address may follow pending further forensic analysis of electronic devices seized at the residence.
 
The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, and Homeland Security Investigations assisted FDLE with executing the search warrant.
 
Grimm was booked into the Escambia County Jail and ordered held without bond pending first appearance. The case will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, First Judicial Circuit.
 
Please visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at: https://www.secureflorida.org/Family-Safety/BPParents.

