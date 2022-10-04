Energy Crisis: Green Energy Hosting provides renewable energy for website clients around the world
While people in Europe struggle with the current energy crisis, Green Energy Hosting provides renewable energy website hosting for clients around the world.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Energy Hosting is currently having a promotion for 50% managed WordPress hosting. Hosting comes complete with malware scan, SSL, and firewall, all on a LightSpeed server.
— GreenEnergyHosting.ca
The website is created by the Jeff Social Marketing company, all managed WordPress accounts are 50% OFF using Coupon Code: FALL22. When you pay yearly pricing, you save 15% more. Right now, taxes are included in the price.
GreenEnergyHosting.ca is also offering free migrations for cPanel and WordPress hosting under 20 GB in disk space with each file size being less than 1 GB.
The servers that they use are at a 24/7 monitored and secured location in Canada using renewable hydroelectricity and wind power generating 70% fewer carbon emissions than using coal-generated electricity. Also, The SSD (solid state drives) they use consumes less energy by using water cooling technologies.
You can also register your email accounts using their renewable energy servers, fully managed services by Green Energy Hosting.
Jeffrey Miles
Jeff Social Marketing
+1 647-901-8276
admin@greenenergyhosting.ca
