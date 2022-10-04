CBP Officers Seize $1.5 Million in Cocaine at Laredo Port of Entry

LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers assigned to the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge and Juarez-Lincoln Bridge seized cocaine that totaled over $1,500,000 in street value in four separate, unrelated incidents over the weekend.

“Narcotic interdiction continues to be vital to the CBP border security mission,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “These enforcement actions illustrate the excellent work undertaken by our Laredo CBP officers, and their tireless dedication that helps stem the flow of contraband entering the country.”

Packages containing nearly 83 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge.

The first seizure occurred on Friday, Sept. 30, at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 39-year-old male driving a 2020 Kenworth tractor for secondary inspection. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 11.50 pounds of alleged cocaine within the tractor. The narcotics had an estimated street value of $153,655.

The second enforcement action occurred later that evening at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 32-year-old male driving a 2020 Volkswagen Vento for secondary inspection. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 82.89 pounds of alleged cocaine concealed within personal belongings.

The narcotics had an estimated street value of $1,106,793.

The third enforcement action occurred on Saturday, Oct. 1, when a CBP officer referred a 48-year-old male driving a 2019 Chevrolet Beat for secondary inspection. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 11.46 pounds of alleged cocaine concealed within personal belongings. The narcotics had an estimated street value of $153,067.

The fourth enforcement action occurred on Sunday, Oct. 2, when a CBP officer referred a 22-year-old male driving a 2016 Dodge Ram for secondary inspection. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 13.55 pounds of alleged cocaine concealed within the vehicle. The narcotics had an estimated street value of $181,031.

The narcotics combined had a combined street value of $1,594,546.

CBP seized the narcotics, one tractor and three vehicles. All four drivers involved in the incidents were arrested. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) special agents are investigating all four seizures.

