Ultrasonic Scalpels Market Size to Rise at 5.52% CAGR by 2028, Value to Cross US$ 3921 Million - Says Facts & Factors

[221+ Pages Report] According to Facts and Factors, the Global Ultrasonic Scalpels Market size was valued at around USD 2842 Million in 2021 and is estimated to grow about USD 3921 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 5.52% between 2022 and 2028. The global ultrasonic scalpels market is led by players with their sales, revenues and strategies like Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Soring GmbH, Olympus Corporation, InnoSound, Technologies, Inc., Reach surgical, and others.

Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled "Ultrasonic Scalpels Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Application (Clinics, Hospitals, and Home care), By Type (Handheld Devices, and Generator), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028" in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the demand of global Ultrasonic Scalpels Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 2842 Million in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 5.52% and is anticipated to reach over USD 3921 Million by 2028.

The report analyses the Ultrasonic Scalpels market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Ultrasonic Scalpels market.

Ultrasonic Scalpels Market Overview:

Ultrasonic scalpels are medical devices used to cut through body tissues during surgical operations. They perform through vibration and are more preferred than other tissue coagulating devices since ultrasonic scalpels are more effective as well as provide higher safety in terms of less release of toxic surgical gasses and a reduced risk of device malfunction. These devices are used to perform plastic surgeries, and gynecologic and urologic procedures both in laparoscopic or open environments.

During these minimally invasive operations, ultrasonic scalpels are used to cut and cauterize tissues at the same time without impacting the neighboring tissue or causing unnecessary damage. They are also termed harmonic scalpels and derive the name due to the use of ultrasonic wave vibration to perform the required function. The main part of the device is the active blade which provides a frictional force of high grade, while the non-functional upper arm of the equipment holds the tissue in place. Harmonic scalpels, with the new technological upgrades, have become a favorite of medical personnel during regular and less-invasive medical procedures.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Ultrasonic Scalpels market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 5.52% between 2022 and 2028.

The Ultrasonic Scalpels market size was worth around US$ 2842 Million in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 3921 Million by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate

Based on type channel segmentation, handheld devices were predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on application segmentation, hospitals were the leading application in 2021.

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

Growth Drivers

Increasing the number of minimally invasive surgeries to drive the market demand

The global ultrasonic scalpels market is projected to grow owing to the increasing gynecologic as well as urologic across the globe. Gynecology refers to the brand of medicine that deals with the treatment of diseases associated with female reproductive systems including chronic pain or sexually transmitted diseases. Gynecologic conditions are extremely common with frequent cases of infection and other medical concerns. Some gynecologic problems occur in women of all age groups during their lifetime, while some may be peculiar cases.

For instance, as per a report finding submission to the Indian Journal of Continuing Nursing Education, from the group of women surveyed 86% reported suffering from premenstrual syndrome, 87% claimed to have dysmenorrhea, and 63% had genital infections. Urologic diseases consist of conditions related to the kidney & surrounding body parts and include prostate problems, kidney stones, urinary tract infections, and bladder control problems. The reasons resulting in urologic disease differed from childbirth to other conditions like diabetes, constipation, and spinal cord injury to name a few.

Restraints

Potential danger in thyroid surgery to restrict market expansion

The potential danger in thyroid surgery may restrict the global market expansion while growing research & development is expected to provide expansion opportunities along with some challenges due to poor medical infrastructure in under-developed economies.

Ultrasonic Scalpels Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global ultrasonic scalpels market size received a positive push during the pandemic which was majorly a direct result of the increased pressure on the healthcare sector during Covid-19. Almost all resources were put to use to deal with infected patients and since the beginning of the pandemic was filled with uncertainties, doctors and physicians tried all possible ways to detect the virus and treat it. Although there were concerns about using the scalpel during an operation involving airways, the equipment proved to be quite helpful during operation procedures.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Ultrasonic Scalpels Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main players in the global Ultrasonic Scalpels market include:

Medtronic

Johnson & Johnson

BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG

Soring GmbH

Olympus Corporation

InnoSound

Technologies Inc.

Reach surgical.

Ultrasonic Scalpels Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global ultrasonic scalpels market is segmented based on type, application, and region.

Based on type, the global market is divided into handheld devices and generators, with the former leading the segmental revenue owing to the ease of use and increasing number of product innovations. The device vibrates in the range of 55,500 Hertz and uses vibrations to cut through the aimed tissue of the section of the body.

Based on application, the global market segments are clinics, hospitals, and home care. The global market is led by the hospitals segment owing to the availability of a wide range of medical equipment in hospitals that are well-funded and witness a high influx of patients. Since the average number of operations carried out in hospitals is significantly more than in clinics, the demand for the device from the segment is higher. As per a report published by Ask Wonder, there are around 224,720 operation rooms in the United States.

Regional Analysis:

The global ultrasonic scalpels market is projected to be dominated by North America in the coming years owing to the increasing number of gynecologists and urologists catering to the growing number of patients suffering from these conditions. The global market cap may also be driven by the advanced medical architecture and related policies in Canada and the United States. One of the key components of the medical infrastructure is the presence of medical insurance which allows patients to undergo medical treatment without worrying about their finances.

The increasing prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) is another contributing factor. As per the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention, 1 in every 5 American citizens suffers from STDs. the number of patients is on a rise as per the latest reports which may fuel the demand for ultrasonic scalpels to better deal with the medical condition.

Recent Industry Developments:

In April 2021 , Medtronic, a global industry giant in the medical technology sector, announced an investment of USD 160 Million for the expansion of its research & innovation unit in Hyderabad, India.

, Medtronic, a global industry giant in the medical technology sector, announced an investment of USD 160 Million for the expansion of its research & innovation unit in Hyderabad, India. In July 2020, Medtronic and GenWorks announced a partnership to research the treatment of intrauterine abnormalities.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 2842 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 3921 Million CAGR Growth Rate 5.52% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Soring GmbH, Olympus Corporation, InnoSound, Technologies Inc., Reach surgical., and others. Key Segment By Application, Type, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

The global Ultrasonic Scalpels market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Clinics

Hospitals

Home care

By Type

Handheld Devices

Generator

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Application, Type, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

