Meltwater launches new customer community, Meltwater Community

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meltwater, a global leader in social and media intelligence, has launched a customer community for the company’s 27,000 global customers. Meltwater Community is an online, self-service community for Meltwater customers to share knowledge, challenges, and experiences to build skills and advance their careers in PR, Communications and Marketing.        

Meltwater Customers who join the Community gain: 

  • Access to an amazing network of Meltwater’s 27k+ customers – some of the best, brightest and most innovative in PR, Communications and Marketing
  • More value from the Meltwater suite of products with the ability to crowdsource questions and access to use cases and other resources
  • Opportunities to join industry events, discussions and networking

More than 1000 Meltwater customers are already engaged in the Community. Maria Dehne, Social Media Specialist at Cincinnati Children's Hospital shared, “mCommunity has been a very helpful tool to ask questions and connect with other Meltwater customers, share resources and product ideas with peers, and learn how others are utilizing all the options the platform provides. Marketing, including social media, is constantly changing, and Meltwater (especially the mCommunity) is a tool that helps us adapt to this challenge by networking and participating in industry discussions.”

To help customers gain even deeper learnings and connections in the mCommunity, Meltwater is launching #ExpertswithInsights, a 4-week program where Customer Experts will share their knowledge and expertise with the mCommunity. 

Topics will include Brand Monitoring, Crisis Monitoring, Competitive Benchmarking, Social Media & Community Management, Influencer Marketing and PR Media Monitoring & Relations.

Experts looking to share their knowledge with community members, as well as build their networks and personal brand can apply here

To learn more and visit mCommunity go to community.meltwater.com.

About Meltwater  
Meltwater provides social and media intelligence. By analyzing ~1 billion online documents each day, Meltwater enables PR, Communications, and Marketing professionals to make informed strategic decisions and influence the world around them. The Company was founded in Oslo, Norway, in 2001 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with 50 offices across six continents. The Company has 2,300 employees and 27,000 corporate customers, including industry leaders in several sectors. Learn more at meltwater.com.

For more information, please contact: 
pr@meltwater.com


