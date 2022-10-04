Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,685 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 260,547 in the last 365 days.

IUB Customer Service Fall Meetings Scheduled in Four Iowa Cities

Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) Customer Service staff will hold three in-person meetings across the state and one in-person and virtual meeting for utility company professionals and community action agency staff members. The fall meetings will be held on the following dates:

  • September 26, 2022 – 2 p.m., YMCA, 520 W. Fifth St., Washington (in person)
  • October 6, 2022 – 1:30 p.m., Council Bluffs Public Library, 400 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs (in person)
  • October 10, 2022 – 1 p.m., Cedar Falls Public Library, 524 Main St., Cedar Falls (in person)
  • October 11, 2022 – 1:30 p.m., IUB, 1375 E. Court Ave., Des Moines (in person and virtual)

Topics to be discussed at the meetings include an overview of the IUB’s regulation and jurisdiction, procedures for utility service disconnection, Iowa's annual winter moratorium and Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) overview, and rules updates.

If you have questions, please contact IUB Customer Service at 515-725-7300 or customer@iub.iowa.gov.

Register for fall meetings.

You just read:

IUB Customer Service Fall Meetings Scheduled in Four Iowa Cities

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.