IUB Customer Service Fall Meetings Scheduled in Four Iowa Cities

Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) Customer Service staff will hold three in-person meetings across the state and one in-person and virtual meeting for utility company professionals and community action agency staff members. The fall meetings will be held on the following dates:

September 26, 2022 – 2 p.m., YMCA, 520 W. Fifth St., Washington (in person)

October 6, 2022 – 1:30 p.m., Council Bluffs Public Library, 400 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs (in person)

October 10, 2022 – 1 p.m., Cedar Falls Public Library, 524 Main St., Cedar Falls (in person)

October 11, 2022 – 1:30 p.m., IUB, 1375 E. Court Ave., Des Moines (in person and virtual)

Topics to be discussed at the meetings include an overview of the IUB’s regulation and jurisdiction, procedures for utility service disconnection, Iowa's annual winter moratorium and Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) overview, and rules updates.

If you have questions, please contact IUB Customer Service at 515-725-7300 or customer@iub.iowa.gov.

Register for fall meetings.