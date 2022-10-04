Submit Release
Trisura Group to Announce Third Quarter Results On November 3rd, 2022 and Host Earnings Conference Call the Following Day

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trisura Group Ltd. (“Trisura” or “Trisura Group”) (TSX: TSU), a leading specialty insurance provider, will release its third quarter 2022 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd, 2022.

The company will host a conference call for analysts and investors on Friday, November 4th, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Conference call participants will be David Clare, President and Chief Executive Officer and David Scotland, Chief Financial Officer.

To listen to the call via live audio webcast, please follow the link below:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/oma9f9sv

A replay of the call will be available through the link above.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd. is a specialty insurance provider operating in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, fronting and reinsurance segments of the market. Trisura has investments in wholly owned subsidiaries through which it conducts insurance and reinsurance operations. Those operations are primarily in Canada (“Trisura Canada”) and the United States (“Trisura US”). Trisura Group Ltd. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “TSU”.

Further information is available at http://www.trisura.com/group. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information. Details regarding the operations of Trisura Group Ltd. are also set forth in regulatory filings. A copy of the filings may be obtained on Trisura Group’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

For more information, please contact:
Name: Bryan Sinclair
Tel: 416 607 2135
Email: bryan.sinclair@trisura.com


