Austin Is Second Priciest City in the US, Based on the Cost of Lodging

/EIN News/ -- Austin, United States , Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Austin is the second priciest city in the US for hotel stays right now a new survey has revealed. The survey by Cheaphotels.org compared rates in 50 destinations across the country during October 2022 – the month of the year when hotels in most American cities tend to be at their most expensive.

With an average rate of $262 for the cheapest double room, Boston came out as the most expensive city. Only centrally-based hotels with at least 3 stars were taken into account for the survey.

Emerging in second and third place were Austin and Detroit, where guests are likely to pay average rates of $255 and $244, respectively, for the least expensive room. In fourth spot, and only marginally more affordable was New York City, with an average rate of $240 per night.

In comparison with 2021, when rates were still affected by travel restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, hotel prices in Austin have climbed by more than 40% this year. Even when set against pre-Covid levels, rates in Austin are around 30% higher. This is also the first year in which the city has appeared in the top two of this yearly survey.

The table below shows the 10 most expensive city destinations in the U.S. for hotel stays. Prices shown reflect the average rate for each city's cheapest available double room (in a centrally-located hotel with at least 3 stars) for the period October 1-31, 2022

1. Boston $262

2. Austin $255

3. Detroit $244

4. New York City $240

5. Nashville $225

6. Pittsburgh $220

7. Sacramento $217

8. Kansas City $208

9. Albuquerque $205

10. Dallas $198



