Churchill Downs Incorporated 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call Invitation

/EIN News/ -- LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI” or “the Company”) announced today that the Company will release third quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, and host a related conference call to discuss the quarter on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 9 a.m. ET.

Investors and other interested parties may listen to the call by accessing the online, real-time webcast at http://ir.churchilldownsincorporated.com/events.cfm or by registering in advance via teleconference here. Once registration is completed, participants will be provided with a dial-in number containing a personalized conference code to access the call. All participants are instructed to dial-in 15 minutes prior to the start time. An online replay of the call will be available at http://ir.churchilldownsincorporated.com/events.cfm by noon ET on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

A copy of CDI’s news release announcing quarterly results and relevant financial and statistical information about the period will be accessible at www.churchilldownsincorporated.com.

About Churchill Downs Incorporated

Churchill Downs Incorporated is an industry-leading racing, online wagering and gaming entertainment company anchored by our iconic flagship event, the Kentucky Derby. We own and operate five gaming entertainment venues with approximately 4,200 historical racing machines in Kentucky. We also own and operate TwinSpires, one of the largest and most profitable online wagering platforms for horse racing in the U.S. and we have eight retail sportsbooks. We are also a leader in brick-and-mortar casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,800 slot machines and video lottery terminals and 250 table games. www.churchilldownsincorporated.com.

Contact:  Nick Zangari
(502) 394-1157
Nick.Zangari@kyderby.com


