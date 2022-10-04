Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Announces Agreement to Acquire Northwest Bancshares Corporation

/EIN News/ -- SHREVEPORT, La., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (the “Company” or “Home Federal Bancorp”) (Nasdaq: HFBL), the holding company of Home Federal Bank, and Northwest Bancshares Corporation (“Northwest Bancshares”), the holding company of the First National Bank of Benton (“First National”), announced today the signing of a definitive Agreement and Plan of Merger (“Merger Agreement”) pursuant to which the Company will acquire Northwest Bancshares in an all cash acquisition. Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, shareholders of Northwest Bancshares will receive their pro rata portion of aggregate merger consideration equal to $4.25 million, plus the sum of 8.0% of total assets of Northwest Bancshares as of the month-end immediately prior to the closing of the merger after giving effect to a special distribution (the “Special Distribution”) to be paid, less the amount, if any, that Northwest Bancshares’ total unaccrued and unpaid transaction expenses exceed $125,000. Based on financial data as of August 31, 2022, the parties currently estimate that the aggregate merger consideration will be approximately $10.1 million. In addition to the merger consideration, the Merger Agreement provides that, prior to consummation of the merger, Northwest Bancshares will pay the Special Distribution in cash to its shareholders in an aggregate amount which will reduce the ratio of Northwest Bancshares’ total shareholders’ equity to total consolidated assets to 8.0%. Based on financial data at August 31, 2022, the parties currently estimate that the amount of Special Distribution will be approximately $8.4 million.



First National currently operates out of one banking location in Benton, Louisiana. As of August 31, 2022, Northwest Bancshares had total consolidated assets of $81.7 million, $52.1 million in total loans, $65.0 million in total deposits and $14.2 million in shareholders’ equity. Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, First National will be merged with and into Home Federal Bank promptly following completion of the holding company merger.

“First National provides a natural expansion of our franchise within our home market,” said James R. Barlow, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Home Federal Bancorp. “First National has developed an exceptional customer base in its market area. We are excited to expand to the Benton community and increase our market share in Bossier Parish. “We are confident that the products and services we offer will allow us to deepen those valued relationships,” said Barlow.

“Home Federal Bank has an extremely impressive platform which will allow our customers to enjoy expanded products, services and locations without compromising the high level of customer service they have come to expect,” said John A. Batson, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Northwest Bancshares. He continued, “Our customers and employees are of the upmost importance to us, and we believe merging with Home Federal will provide an excellent opportunity for both.” Justin Whittington, Chairman of the Board of Northwest Bancshares commented, “This merger will benefit our customers, our community and our shareholders.”

The Merger Agreement was unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and Northwest Bancshares’ shareholder approval.

Home Federal Bancorp anticipates the transaction will be over 20% accretive to earnings per share after cost savings are fully realized, and accretive to tangible book value per share in approximately three years of closing. Following the merger, Home Federal Bank’s capital position is expected to remain strong with leverage and total risk-based capital ratios of approximately 8.2% and 14.2%, respectively.

Raymond James & Associates, Inc. acted as financial advisor to Home Federal Bancorp and Silver, Freedman, Taff & Tiernan LLP acted as its legal advisor in the transaction. Hillworth Bank Partners rendered a fairness opinion to Home Federal Bancorp. SEACAP Financial, LLC, acted as financial advisor to Northwest Bancshares and Butler Snow LLP acted as its legal advisor in the transaction.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is the holding company for Home Federal Bank which conducts business from its nine full-service banking offices and home office in northwest Louisiana.

