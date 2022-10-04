Special Representative Dorothy McAuliffe’s Travel to New York City to Attend the UN General Assembly High Level Week

Special Representative for Global Partnerships Dorothy McAuliffe traveled to New York City, September 19-22, 2022, to participate in various events during the UN General Assembly High Level Week. The Special Representative’s activities focused on highlighting the utility of public-private partnerships as a tool to address a range of global challenges such as food security, global health, and climate change.

As part of the 2022 Concordia Annual Summit, she participated in the “Practicalities of Partnership Building” strategic dialogue session where she shared her experiences and solutions to common challenges in establishing and expanding partnerships. During the Summit, the Special Representative also announced the winner of the 2022 P3 Impact Award, which recognizes impactful public-private partnership initiatives that meaningfully advance U.S. foreign policy priorities.

Special Representative McAuliffe spoke during the “Once and For All” Women and Girls Plenary Session at the Clinton Global Initiative Annual Meeting (CGI) where she announced, alongside former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, a renewed U.S. government and private sector commitment to the Office of Global Partnership’s Women in Science (WiSci) program. In her remarks, the Special Representative recognized new and existing partners and called for additional support from the private sector to host six additional STEAM leadership camps and train more than 600 new girl leaders over the next three years.

Joined by leaders in the battle against food insecurity during the Business Fights Poverty 2022 Global Goals Summit, Special Representative McAuliffe discussed U.S. government efforts to provide record amounts of immediate assistance to food systems around the world to bolster agricultural resiliency. Furthermore, the Office of Global Partnerships joined investors and venture capitalists to co-host a climate finance-focused roundtable. Participants in the roundtable discussed joining the Office of Global Partnership’s Connecting Climate Entrepreneurs initiative, under which they would deploy capital and resources to sustainability-focused entrepreneurs and startups throughout the world.

To learn more about the Office of Global Partnership’s current initiatives, please click here or visit https://www.state.gov/s/partnerships. You may also email partnerships@state.gov for more information. For press inquiries, please contact Melanie Bonner at BonnerML@state.gov